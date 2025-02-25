Egyptian Cartoonists Mock Trump’s Gaza Plan

You can easily get a sense of how Egyptians feel about US President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal, which involves the forced displacement of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, by tuning into their media, but their cartoonists always take it to the next level, using humor to drive the point home.

While some TV hosts like Amr Adib on Al Hekaya might spend an hour with dramatic expressions to get the point across, cartoonists can nail it in one drawing, throwing in some humor to keep things light. Egyptians, after all, have a way of bringing a bit of lightness to even the most serious topics.

For some context, President Trump triggered massive outrage across the Arab world with a plan to displace over two million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip permanently, take US control of the area, and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” He also pushed for the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank to Egypt and Jordan, despite both nations firmly rejecting the idea.

Though an Arab proposal to counter Trump’s plan is already in the works, with an emergency Arab Summit set for March 4 in Cairo, there’s still plenty of time to reflect—and maybe even laugh—at the absurdity of Trump’s plan through Egypt’s cartoonists.

Below, Egyptian Streets has put together a list of cartoons that capture Egyptians’ take on Trump’s plan, highlighting its ridiculousness and madness.

‘ Trump goes to great lengths for the displacement’

In this cartoon, Amro Selim, a cartoonist at Al-Masry Al-Youm, shows Trump doing a handstand with the caption, “There you go, I’m standing on my head, now please say yes to the displacement.” The cartoon suggests that Egypt could never accept such a proposal, portraying it as childish and absurd, like a kid trying to persuade someone to buy them a gift.

‘No Comment ’

In this cartoon, Amro Selim depicts Trump with an exaggerated red nose, going head-to-head with the Earth. The image speaks volumes, but just from Trump’s facial expression, it’s clear the cartoon is suggesting he’s throwing a fit against the world. Despite the tantrum, he lacks the power to actually enforce or impose anything; it’s all just bluster.

‘A “Trumpian threat” … just a lot of noise for nothing’

In this cartoon by Yasmin, a cartoonist at Al-Masry Al-Youm, an older woman and a younger girl are being threatened by a man, whether he’s a stranger or the father isn’t clear. The older woman reassures the girl, saying, “Don’t worry, it’s just a Trumpian threat—lots of noise for nothing.” The older woman’s strength is deliberate, reflecting how Egyptian women are known for not being easily shaken by outside threats. In this context, the older woman likely symbolizes Egyptians themselves, standing strong and unfazed.

‘Trump’s attempts to isolate Gaza’

In this cartoon by Elrayah Ombaddi, a cartoonist at Al-Masry Al-Youm, Trump is depicted as a nervous and injured man, possibly a construction worker, attempting to cut a metal key labeled “Gaza” with a broken saw. The cartoon highlights the futility of Trump’s plan, illustrating that while he aims to break Gaza apart, the key message is that Gaza cannot be broken.

‘Roadmap…Gaza’

Lastly, in this powerful cartoon by Khaled Salah, a cartoonist at Al-Masry Al-Youm, the message is clear: there is only one roadmap and one key solution—establishing a stable Palestinian state. This is symbolized by the Palestinian flag depicted within a key. The white dove soaring above also serves as a symbol of peace, suggesting that true peace in the region can only be achieved through a secure Palestinian state with strong nationhood and identity.