Abuse Allegations Against IG Physics Teacher Spark Debate on Social Media

In recent weeks, Egypt’s IG TikTok community has been shaken by disturbing allegations against a well-known physics teacher, Hussein Khaled. Once celebrated for his charisma and teaching style, Khaled is currently at the center of serious accusations made by his former student and now estranged wife, Jana Shalaby.

The controversy erupted in 2023 when Khaled, a viral TikTok figure with almost 185,000 followers, married Shalaby, his former high school student and teaching assistant. Now, 22 years old and a mother, Shalaby claims that beneath the public image of a beloved teacher was a pattern of manipulation, coercion, and abuse.

Allegations of Physical Violence and Harassment

On Instagram and TikTok, Shalaby posted a video in which she detailed a harrowing series of events. She alleged that Khaled subjected her to physical violence and forcibly removed her and her mother from her own home. Even more alarming, she claimed Khaled installed a hidden camera inside their residence, effectively surveilling her without her consent.

Shalaby also accused Khaled of orchestrating digital harassment, instructing his students to mass-report her social media accounts to silence her. She said her videos were repeatedly taken down, making it difficult for her to share her story.

The situation, she said, was made even more unbearable because she was caring for a baby at the time. Shalaby alleged that Khaled took everything from their apartment, including her furniture, her clothes, her baby’s clothes, and even the baby’s medicine.

Turning to Social Media for Help

With her accounts repeatedly disabled, Shalaby turned to TikTok influencers to amplify her voice. She reached out to several TikTok creators, including Yuka and Ahmed Abdelrahman, hoping that Khaled’s notoriety online would make people pay attention to her story.

On 29 July, Yuka posted two videos, each five minutes long, explaining Shalaby’s situation. The videos quickly went viral, amassing nearly 4 million views. Yuka claimed that Shalaby’s relationship with Khaled began when she was his student, and that she was not the only one to whom he showed inappropriate romantic interest. Allegedly, Khaled had even been engaged to another student before marrying Shalaby.

Just days later, on 31 July, Khaled took to his own TikTok account to respond. In a defensive video, he denied all accusations, insisting he had never physically harmed Shalaby and claiming that her visible bruises were “just makeup.” He also denied taking his baby’s medicine.

Support from Other Influencers

Despite Khaled’s denial, several other TikTokers came forward to support Shalaby and speak out against domestic abuse.

On 2 August, influencer Abdelrahman released a video in which he said he had personally seen enough evidence to believe Shalaby’s claims. He expressed his full support for her and used the opportunity to discuss the broader issue of domestic violence. Abdelrahman also alleged that abuse ran in Khaled’s family, claiming that Khaled’s father had been physically abusive to both of his ex-wives.

Another TikTok personality, Sara Samir, shared her perspective after speaking directly with both Shalaby and Khaled. She stated that Shalaby was only 17 or 18 years old when she first became engaged to Khaled, and that their engagement lasted two years before marriage. Samir alleged that Khaled’s “charismatic way of speaking” allowed him to manipulate Shalaby into staying in the marriage, even when she wanted to leave.

Patterns of Alleged Grooming and Control

Comments on TikTok noted a possible pattern of grooming behavior. Grooming, which is building trust and emotional dependency to exploit someone later, is widely recognized as a tactic in abusive relationships, especially where a significant power imbalance exists.

Commenters state that Khaled began a romantic relationship with Shalaby as a teenager, while in a position of authority, and accuse him of maintaining control during their engagement and marriage. Observers such as Sara Samir have described this dynamic as an alleged misuse of power.

Public Reaction and Broader Conversations

While Khaled’s alleged previous engagement to another student and grooming behavior, noted by social media users, are concerning, many students and alumni have expressed shock at the allegations, while others have been supporting their teacher on social media.

Despite that, Shalaby continues to share documented evidence of her claims on her Instagram stories, including videos, photographs, and messages. Supporters urge the public to follow her accounts for updates and to prevent her voice from being erased in the flood of alleged “false” comments from his students.