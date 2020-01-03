Arts & Culture

Google Honors Pioneering Egyptian Computational Linguist Nabil Ali Mohamed

Photo: Google

Tech giant Google has created a Doodle in honor of pioneering Egyptian computational linguist Dr. Nabil Ali Mohamed on the occasion of his 82nd birthday. According to a statement by Google, Dr. Mohamed is credited for digitizing the Arabic language, enabling “computers to understand Arabic in digital form.”

Born in 1938 in Cairo, Dr. Mohamed received his PhD in Aeronautical Engineering from Cairo University, before going on to work for the Egyptian Air Force as an engineer for 20 years. He also worked with a number of tech and electronics companies from around the world.

In addition to bringing the tech revolution to Arabic speakers and helping to connect them to the rest of the world and incorporating the language’s complex syntax into computational linguistics, Dr. Mohamed has brought his visual aesthetics into his work in engineering.

Throughout his career, Dr. Mohamed has produced numerous publications on computational linguistics, from books and technical reports, to academic papers. Dr. Mohamed’s work earned him a number of awards, including the 2012 King Faisal Prize in recognition of his contribution to the promotion of the Arabic language.

