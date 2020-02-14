Buzz

In Pictures: Snow Covers Baghdad for the First Time Since 2008

In Pictures: Snow Covers Baghdad for the First Time Since 2008

A protester plays with a snowball in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 (photo: Hadi Mizban)

Earlier this week, Iraqis were able to enjoy a brief moment of respite amid rising geopolitical tensions and a historic uprising with the first snowfall in over a decade, the Washington Post reports.

To most Iraqis, the snows, which covered the Iraqi capital last Tuesday, were a welcome sight. From Baghdad to Mosul, Iraqi children were lobbing snowballs and building snowmen.

In Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the bastion of the county’s protest movement, protesters scribbled anti-government slogans on the snow-covered ground.

The snowfall comes after months of turmoil, which saw the death of 500 people, many of whom are political dissidents killed by security forces during the protests, according to Fox News.

Snows are not an uncommon sight in Iraq. Even year, the country’s mountainous northern regions are dusted with snow, but this marks the first snowfall in Baghdad since 2008. And although the unusual phenomenon was met with glee, some have expressed concerns of changing whether patterns due to climate change, which has yet to be confirmed by experts.

This extreme weather also hit parts of Lebanon and Syria, where it wasn’t met with the same enthusiasm. Refugees in the city of Manbij in Syria and in Arsal, Lebanon struggled to keep warm and access food during the snowstorm.

“Snow covers the Syrian refugee camps in Arsal, Lebanon. In these camps, there’s the very bare minimum supplies to protect from the cold. Children are in danger of freezing to death,” one Twitter user wrote.

Baghdad, Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 (photo: Ali Abdul Hassan)
Karbala, Iraq, Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 (photo: Muna Baker/Twitter)
Abu Nawas street in central Baghdad, Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 (photo: Hadi Mizban/AP Photo)
Baghdad, Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 (photo: Hadi Mizban/AP Photo)
Baghdad, Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 (photo: Ali Abdul Hassan/AP Photo)
On the banks of the Tigris river, Mosul, Monday Feb. 10, 2020 (photo by Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP)
Mosul, Monday Feb. 10, 2020 (photo: Abdullah Rashid)

In Pictures: Egypt Gearing up for Valentine's Day

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in Buzz

Ministry of Health Launches Music Video Tackling School Malnutrition

ES BuzzFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

Sakakini Palace: The Story Behind One of Cairo’s Architectural Gems

ES BuzzFebruary 10, 2020
Read More

Remembering Egyptian Jews’ Influence in Art and Film

ES BuzzFebruary 8, 2020
Read More

A Guide to Adopting Stray Cats from the Streets of Cairo

Mary AravanisFebruary 7, 2020
Read More

How Mohamed Fouad First Defined the ‘Egyptian Cool Kid’ With ‘Kamanana’

ES BuzzFebruary 6, 2020
Read More

Mwsalat Misr Launches Electric Bus Route in Cairo

ES BuzzFebruary 6, 2020
Read More

This Cairo Dog Shelter Is Hosting a Thrift Shopping Bazaar to Rescue Stray Animals

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 5, 2020
Read More

PepsiCo Egypt and USAID Initiative Garners Increase in Potato Harvest

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 5, 2020
Read More