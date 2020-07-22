Zero New Coronavirus Cases Recorded in Red Sea, South Sinai in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health and Population of Egypt announced Tuesday that the Red Sea and South Sinai governorates have recorded zero new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours.

This is the first time that zero new cases have been recorded since Egypt’s first recorded case in February.

As of Tuesday, Egypt’s coronavirus cases have reached 89,078 total cases with 676 new cases and 47 new deaths.

Although numbers of new recorded cases and deaths have been slightly decreasing over the last few weeks, the number of recorded coronavirus cases is still on the rise in Egypt.

This comes after Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly’s announcement of lifting and loosening certain COVID-19 measures in late June.

Some of the new measures include the reopening of restaurants, cafés, sporting clubs, and cultural facilities such as cinemas at 25 percent of their capacity. Curfew was also lifted off the general public and imposed at 10 p.m. for cafes, restaurants and shops and 12 a.m. for public transportation.

In addition to this, tourism in Egypt has also started to pick up, welcoming nearly 6,000 tourists since resuming flights on July 1.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities also announced removing tourist visa fees for the South Sinai, Marsa Matrouh and the Red Sea governorates until October 31, in attempts to encourage further tourism.

According to the John Hopkins COVID-19 Global Map, there are currently over 14 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, with the most cases found in the Unites States with over three million recorded cases, Brazil with over two million recorded cases and India with over a million recorded cases.

