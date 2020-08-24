Buzz

In Photos: How Egyptian Superstar Amr Diab Redefined Men’s Style Over the Years

After a long hiatus, Egyptian superstar Amr Diab is returning to the screen and the music scene. Just recently, it was announced that he is set to star in new and original Netflix series, and will perform his latest song “Amaken el Sahar” at New Alamein city on August 28.

Yet just as he is known for his iconic career in music, he is also known for redefining men’s fashion over the years. For most of history, men’s fashion was constricted in a rather narrow framework of dress in comparison to that of womenswear. Though Amr Diab changed all that by embracing different colours, styles and shapes.

To celebrate his career as a men’s fashion icon, here are a few photos that show how he expanded the limits of menswear all the time.

 

