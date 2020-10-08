Arts & Culture

In Photos: An Alexandrian Couple Celebrate 40 Years Together

mm
In Photos: An Alexandrian Couple Celebrate 40 Years Together

Photo courtesy of Ahmed Abbas.

Before the pandemic, 22-year old photographer Ahmed Abbas helped a 40-year-long couple in Alexandria celebrate Valentine’s Day.

As Abbas attended a photography workshop in Alexandria, he met Hajj Sayed and Om Abdelrahman, relatives of one of his friends from Port Said to create the project “القلب ليس له تجاعيد” meaning The Heart Does Not Wrinkle.

Photo courtesy of Ahmed Abbas.

“I told my friend Belal that I would like to get to know them personally and take their pictures documenting their 40-year long love story. I spoke to Hajj Sayed and he was very welcoming to the idea especially since Valentine’s Day was near, so we began planning the shoot,” Abbass told Egyptian Streets.

The photos were taken in Kom Al Dikka in Alexandria where they had many memories. Abbass used his phone to take the photos.

Photo courtesy of Ahmed Abbas.

“Of course, he told me their story. His wife Om Abdel Rahman got engaged to someone else at first, but she didn’t like him, they broke it off and she waited for Hajj Sayed after he worked on himself until he could marry her,” Abbas said.

Photo courtesy of Ahmed Abbas.

“He told me that after they got married, he travelled within Egypt and abroad, he even worked in Iraq for a while and at that time they exchanged letters. He said that he was always assured that his kids were in good hands and didn’t feel homesick because of the letters,” Abbas added.

Photo courtesy of Ahmed Abbas.
Photo courtesy of Ahmed Abbas.
Photo courtesy of Ahmed Abbas.
Photo courtesy of Ahmed Abbas.
Photo courtesy of Ahmed Abbas.
Photo courtesy of Ahmed Abbas.
Photo courtesy of Ahmed Abbas.

You can find more of Ahmed Abbas’ photos on his Instagram @_ahmed.abbas.

From Comedy to Tragedy: A Brief History of the Evolution of Theatre in Egypt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Arts & Culture Reporter. Writer and multidisciplinary artist with a passion for podcasting and theatre. Pre-pandemic, can be spotted getting work done from a Cairo coffee shop, train in Delhi or a New York subway. Intra-pandemic, works at a sunny window with lots of iced coffee.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

From Comedy to Tragedy: A Brief History of the Evolution of Theatre in Egypt

Mary AravanisOctober 7, 2020
Read More

Meet Hayat Aljowaily: Young Egyptian Filmmaker with a Passion for Social Justice

Noran Alaa MorsiOctober 4, 2020
Read More

In Photos: Traveling Through Time with Egyptian Costume Design

Mary AravanisOctober 3, 2020
Read More

The Clouds’ Rendez-Vous: The Joint Legacy of Umm Kolthoum and Abdelwahab

Amina ZaineldineOctober 2, 2020
Read More

Combining Fitness with Charity: Virtual Fitness Classes That Help You Support a Cause in Egypt

ES BuzzSeptember 30, 2020
Read More

In Photos: Time Travel Through Egypt’s Last Century in Newspapers

Noran Alaa MorsiSeptember 28, 2020
Read More

Clean Cinema and Egypt: How Normalized Are Portrayals of Harassment?

Reem AbdulkaderSeptember 27, 2020
Read More

A Closer Look at the Keto Diet: Egypt’s Latest Dietary Trend

Mary AravanisSeptember 27, 2020
Read More