In Photos: An Alexandrian Couple Celebrate 40 Years Together

Before the pandemic, 22-year old photographer Ahmed Abbas helped a 40-year-long couple in Alexandria celebrate Valentine’s Day.

As Abbas attended a photography workshop in Alexandria, he met Hajj Sayed and Om Abdelrahman, relatives of one of his friends from Port Said to create the project “القلب ليس له تجاعيد” meaning The Heart Does Not Wrinkle.

“I told my friend Belal that I would like to get to know them personally and take their pictures documenting their 40-year long love story. I spoke to Hajj Sayed and he was very welcoming to the idea especially since Valentine’s Day was near, so we began planning the shoot,” Abbass told Egyptian Streets.

The photos were taken in Kom Al Dikka in Alexandria where they had many memories. Abbass used his phone to take the photos.

“Of course, he told me their story. His wife Om Abdel Rahman got engaged to someone else at first, but she didn’t like him, they broke it off and she waited for Hajj Sayed after he worked on himself until he could marry her,” Abbas said.

“He told me that after they got married, he travelled within Egypt and abroad, he even worked in Iraq for a while and at that time they exchanged letters. He said that he was always assured that his kids were in good hands and didn’t feel homesick because of the letters,” Abbas added.

You can find more of Ahmed Abbas’ photos on his Instagram @_ahmed.abbas.

