Egypt Cabinet Warns of New Firm Decisions to Combat 2nd COVID-19 Wave

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly recently warned that new firm decisions will be taken to combat the second wave of COVID-19 if citizens do not abide with health precautions.

He asserted that citizens should adhere to wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, as some countries have already resorted to total lockdown as the numbers of COVID-19 increase.

Egyptian Cabinet’s Spokesperson Nader Saad revealed that a number of firm decisions may be taken, including: a 4,000 EGP fine for those do not wear face masks in public, ensuring that vaccines will be made available for the public and provide medical equipment, and a sterilization campaign to be carried out for cafes and restaurants, as well as determining a possible closure time.

Over 108,000 have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic hit Egypt in mid-February 2020.

On Tuesday, Egypt reported 197 new cases, an increase from 181 cases on Sunday, with the total number of recoveries reaching around 99,765.

In a virtual session of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed called on the international community to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible for developing nations.

The Egyptian official also emphasized the importance of providing nations struggling to manage the pandemic with the necessary medical equipment and supplies, and urged all countries to participate in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

