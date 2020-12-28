Everything You Need to Know About Egypt’s New COVID-19 Measures

In preparation for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Egypt’s cabinet announced on Sunday a set of new measures to contain the spread of the virus.

At a press conference, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that for the past few days, Egypt has witnessed a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, which necessitated the need to implement new measures this week.

Egypt’s Ministry of Heath reported 1,226 new infections and 53 new deaths on Sunday evening, bringing the total number of infections to 132,541.

Last Thursday, Egypt’s Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, announced that the Ministry officially signed contracts to receive 20 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Below are all the measures you need to know:

New Year’s Eve Celebrations and Large Gatherings Banned

All New Year’s Eve celebrations are banned across the country, including any large gatherings such as weddings, parties or funerals.

The government ordered the complete closure of event halls, and that hotels should specify a limited number of people in open air only for any wedding event.

EGP 50 Fine (USD 3) for Not Wearing a Mask

The government announced that it is imposing a EGP 50 (USD 3) fine for those who choose to not wear masks in public starting next Sunday, and in case it is not paid, the case will be taken to the prosecution to take necessary action.

Restaurant and Cafes Work at 50 Percent Capacity

All restaurants and cafes should work at a 50 percent capacity, and in the case of violation, there will be a EGP 4,000 fine and will be forced to close for a whole week.

Exams to Continue As Per Precautionary Measures

Minister of Education, Dr. Tarek Shawky, and Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, noted that exams will continue as per the precautionary measures that need to be taken.

