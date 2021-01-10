Actress Rosaline Elbay is The Egyptian Streets Podcast’s First Guest

Actress Rosaline Elbay, best known for her role as Amani in Hulu’s Ramy, joins The Egyptian Streets podcast as our first guest.

Elbay speaks about her time in university as an archeology student, her entrance into British Theatre, whether or not she identifies as part of the “diaspora” and her experience working on Ramy as well as her activism work.

Listen below or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

Make sure to subscribe to the Egyptian Streets podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

