Podcast: Amir El-Masry Talks Criminology and Acting Across Countries

Podcast: Amir El-Masry Talks Criminology and Acting Across Countries

Amir El-Masry. Illustration by Noran Morsi.

Amir El-Masry is an Egyptian-British actor whose work spans countries, languages, and genres. More known to Egyptians from his first role in “Ramadan Mabrouk Abul-Alamein Hamouda” as Ramzy, El-Masry has recently been nominated for two BAFTAs for his film Limbo.

On the seventh episode of The Egyptian Streets Podcast, Noran Morsi and Guest Co-host Hayat Aljowaily chat with Amir El-Masry about his experience acting with dual nationality, how he feels coming back to Cairo, and how his criminology studies have influenced his acting.

Listen above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

