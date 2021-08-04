News

Mohamed ‘Kesho’ Elsayed Wins Egypt’s Third Medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Credit: Leah Millis / Reuters

Egyptian wrestler Mohamed ‘Kesho’ Elsayed, 23, defeated Russia’s Artem Surkov in the bronze-medal event of the Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg event, winning Egypt’s third bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Elsayed, who is better known as ‘Kesho’, defeated 2018 World Champion Surkov in what was a fierce face-off.

Kesho had missed out on a chance at a gold or silver medal after being narrowly defeated by Ukraine’s Parvis Nasibov.

Kesho’s victory marks the third medal Egypt has won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Hedaya Malak and Seif Eissa won Egypt’s first and second medals respectively on 26 July in Taekwondo.

