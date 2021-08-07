Feryal Abdelaziz Wins Historic GOLD for Egypt at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Feryal Abdelaziz, 22, has made history for Egypt after winning a gold medal in the women’s karate kumite +61kg event. Abdelaziz’s historic achievement came after she defeated Azerbaijan’s Irina Zaretska 2-0 in the final event of the tournament.

Abdelaziz’s achievement marks the first time an Egyptian woman has won a gold medal at the Olympic Games. It is also Egypt’s eighth ever gold medal at the Olympic Games since 1912 and Egypt’s first gold medal since the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

Abdelaziz, who first took up karate at the age of seven in Cairo, had earlier in the day defeated Sofya Berultseva of Kazakhstan 5-4 in the semifinals of the competition to reach the finals.

On 6 August 2021, Giana Farouk won Egypt’s first ever medal in karate after securing a bronze medal in the women’s karate kumite -61kg event.

Karate made its Olympic Games debut for the first time during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. With organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games shunning the sport, indicating that it will not feature in 2024, some analysts believe this will be the only opportunity for athletes to win an Olympic medal in karate in the foreseeable future, making Egypt’s two wins particularly special and historic.

This latest achievement marks Egypt’s sixth medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Earlier on 7 August 2021, 21-year-old Ahmed Elgendy made Olympics history for Egypt after winning the country’s first ever medal in the men’s modern pentathlon event. Elgendy also won Egypt’s first silver medal and Egypt’s fifth medal overall at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Meanwhile, Hedaya Malak and Seif Eissa won Egypt’s first and second medals respectively in taekwondo, while Mohamed Elsayed won Egypt’s third medal in wrestling and Giana Farouk won Egypt’s fourth medal in karate.

