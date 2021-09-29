“Egypt Is a Story in the Making”: Algebra Ventures’ Tarek Assaad on the Startup Scene

The third episode of the International Finance Corporation ‘s series ‘#IFCinConversation’ features the Managing Partner of Algebra Ventures, Tarek Assaad.

Algebra Ventures, Egypt’s leading venture capital fund, has backed some of Egypt’s most successful technology startups such as ElMenus, Trella, and more. Their aim is to boost Egypt’s startup ecosystem which already provides fertile ground for technological changemakers.

“In Egypt, by any metric that you look at, the growth of the ecosystem of entrepreneurship has been phenomenal. However, it’s still a story in the making,” says Tarek Assaad about Egypt’s promising entrepreneurial landscape.

Find out more about Algebra Ventures and Assaad’s thoughts on nurturing and empowering the local startup scene by watching the full episode embedded above.

