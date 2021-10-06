In Photos: International Musicians Who Performed by the Pyramids of Egypt

The Pyramids of Giza exude an aura of grandeur and mystery. With their massive size and complex design, it comes as no surprise that they are one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Their historical significance not only makes them a must-visit destination for history buffs from around the world, it also makes them a one-of-a-kind backdrop for renowned musicians.

Throughout the past decades, many bands and singers have left their mark on this historical spot, whether through relaxing jazz tunes or hardcore rock ballads. The latest to join the roster are the Black Eyed Peas, and it’s always exciting to wonder who might be coming next.

The pyramids have witnessed thrilling rock ballads…

The Grateful Dead, 1978

Red Hot Chili Peppers, 2019

Enchanting opera music…

Andrea Bocelli, 2003 & 2010

Captivating world music…

Yanni, 2005

Catchy pop songs…

Shakira, 2005

Mariah Carey, 2010

Julio Iglesias, 1980 & 2010

The Black Eyed Peas, 2021

Relaxing jazz tunes…

Frank Sinatra, 1979

Louis Armstrong, 1961

And even trance music!

Armin Van Buuren, 2017

