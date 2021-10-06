Arts & Culture

In Photos: International Musicians Who Performed by the Pyramids of Egypt

The Black Eyed Peas performing in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza. Photo retrieved from the pop group’s Facebook page.

The Pyramids of Giza exude an aura of grandeur and mystery. With their massive size and complex design, it comes as no surprise that they are one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Their historical significance not only makes them a must-visit destination for history buffs from around the world, it also makes them a one-of-a-kind backdrop for renowned musicians.

Throughout the past decades, many bands and singers have left their mark on this historical spot, whether through relaxing jazz tunes or hardcore rock ballads. The latest to join the roster are the Black Eyed Peas, and it’s always exciting to wonder who might be coming next.

The pyramids have witnessed thrilling rock ballads…

The Grateful Dead, 1978

The American rock group performed in Egypt at the height of their musical career in 1978.
Photo: gratefuldeadoftheday.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers, 2019

The American rock band performed in Egypt in 2019 in one of the last major concerts held in the country before the onset of COVID-19.
Photo: english.alarabiya.net

Enchanting opera music…

Andrea Bocelli, 2003 & 2010

The beloved Italian tenor charmed audiences by the pyramids twice: first in 2003 and later in 2010.
Photo: bocelli.de

Captivating world music…

Yanni, 2005

The Greek composer performed by the pyramids in 2015.
Photo: YouTube

Catchy pop songs…

Shakira, 2005

The Colombian sensation performed by the pyramids in 2005.
Photo: Pinterest

Mariah Carey, 2010

The American singer-songwriter performed by the pyramids in 2010.
Photo: rocraiff.blogspot.com

Julio Iglesias, 1980 & 2010

The Spanish singer-songwriter performed by the pyramids twice: once in the 1980s and 30 years later in 2010.
Photo: YouTube

The Black Eyed Peas, 2021

Relaxing jazz tunes…

Frank Sinatra, 1979

The jazz singer performed by the pyramids in 1979.
Photo: Reddit

Louis Armstrong, 1961

The jazz singer and trumpet player performed by the pyramids in 1961.
Photo: Amroali.com

And even trance music!

Armin Van Buuren, 2017

The Dutch DJ performed by the pyramids during the Future Sound of Egypt Festival, along with Aly and Fila.
Photo: Pinterest

Spinning Away: The Origin of Egypt's Folkloric Tanoura Dance

