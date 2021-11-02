Arts & Culture

In Photos: A Recap of Egypt’s Second Half of Inktober

Sketch by sar_asart for the Helmet prompt.

First created by artist Jake Parker in 2009, Inktober is an annual challenge where artists from around the world post daily sketches on social media based on prompts posted by the official Inktober Instagram account, which boasts more than one million followers.

Earlier this month, we featured some of the most creative submissions posted by Egyptian artists during the first half of October. Now that the month has come to an end, we take a look at some of the nation’s most notable submissions during the second half of the month, which featured prompts such as Risk, Slither, and Fuzzy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Illustrations by salma essa (@salmaessa.art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Islam El Shimy (@el_shimy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandrine Sardi (@sandrinesardi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sara🎨🖌️ (@sar_asart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nada Mahmoud Mohamed (@artist_nada_mahmoud)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali 34L0L4 (@alielalola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Walaa Ashraf (@walaa.ashraf.ayoub)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Horia shahen (@horia__ahmed)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gehad Tarek 🎨 (@gehadtarekart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gehad Tarek 🎨 (@gehadtarekart)

mm

A writer and editor based in Cairo, Mona is passionate about providing people with a platform to share their stories. Her interests include cultural issues, mental health, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism from the American University in Cairo.

