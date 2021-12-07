Pour it: An Egyptian Artist’s Blend of Art and Fashion

“What do you want to be when you grow up?”

Seven-year-old Rahma Adel lifted her eyes from the paper she was coloring and answered “a house painter because a wall is the biggest paper I can paint on.”

From the age of seven, Rahma knew that painting was her favorite hobby. Today, Rahma is a 23-year-old Egyptian artist, entrepreneur, and graduate of the High Cinema Institute.

During the 2020 quarantine, Rahma painted 50 paintings in two months using acrylic pouring painting, a type of fluid art. Inspired by the technique she adopted, and as a result of her obsession with colors, Pour it came to life.

At first, Pour it started as an online art gallery mainly showcasing acrylic pouring painting. After reading about the significant effect colors can have on people and their moods, she was inspired to turn her art into fashion products, and introduced a new line of handbags.

With a bubbly personality, Rahma describes Pour it as her “magic spot”, a collection of all that she loves to do.

“My favorite thing about this art is how unique it is. Every painting is a snowflake, no matter how much you try to recreate it, it’s literally impossible to do so. Every time the paint reacts together, it gives another mesmerizing outcome, even if I use the same techniques and consistency to the millimeter. I always feel like it’s a different adventure because the painting gets to decide parts of it,” says Rahma, describing why she specifically chose acrylic pouring.

“It’s a whole world of patterns and colors running together that take your breath away,” she adds.

Her passion to discover art and create concepts from scratch is what drives her, and she hopes for people to value and enjoy her colorful designs.

Rahma, who loves to identify herself as an artist, strongly believes that her products are unlike any other in the market due to the authenticity of her brand.

“You’re not just holding a bag or wearing a cover-up. You’re wearing a piece of art taken from a real painting,” Rahma tells Egyptian Streets.

Being an artist and starting a brand are two different worlds, and Rahma fully understands the difference. From business courses to online and on-the-ground research, Rahma is committed to learning so she can grow her business into a “proudly local brand by an Egyptian artist”.

“I remember the first manufacturer I met took a deposit from me and disappeared, I still call that my first true slap,” she chuckles.

To develop as an artist, and expand her business, Rahma plans on studying art therapy, in addition to learning about marketing, sales, e-commerce, social media strategies, finding the right manufacturer, and much more.

“I hope to inspire at least one person to see the option of developing their talent into a business and destroy the stereotype of art being just a hobby. There are endless ways to use what you love right and enjoy it everyday.”

