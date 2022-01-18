News

Sawsan Badr to Recieve Award at 6th Aswan International Women Film Festival

Sawsan Badr Photo: Sada El Balad News

The Aswan International Women Film Festival (AIWFF) announced artist Sawsan Badr as the recipient of the Isis Achievement Award during the opening of the festival’s upcoming sixth edition on 23 February.

The AIWFF honored veteran artist Sawsan Badr with the Isis Achievement Award for her long and impactful contribution to the Egyptian and Arab cinema scene.

Chairman of the festival board of trustees, Ambassador Mervat El-Talawi, said that Sawsan Badr is an exemplary representation of the power Egyptian women have on screen. Her line of achievements pertains to her daring portrayals of women’s struggles and societal issues on screen such as “Ehky Ya Shahrazad” (Shahrazad, Tell Me a Story), “Al Abwab El Moghlaka” (The Closed Doors), Asrar El Banat” (Girls’ Secrets), and “678.”

The AIWFF was founded in 2017 by Egyptian screenwriter Mohamed Abdel Khalek. The festival is geared at teaching filmmaking to the creative youth in the Aswan region by holding a variety of workshops.

Several inspiring women have also been honored at the AIWFF, such as Egyptian actress Elham Shahin, chairwoman of the National Council for Women (NCW) Maya Morsy, Egyptian filmmaker Sandra Nashaat, as well as Palestinian filmmaker Najwa Najjar.

The upcoming edition of the AIWFF, running from 23 until 28 February, will be held under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Tourism, the NCW, and the Aswan Governorate.

45 Years On: Remembering the Egyptian Bread Intifada
Activist Marwa Kenawy Petitions Against Pardoning of her Son's Convicted Killers

