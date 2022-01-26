News

Egypt Beats Ivory Coast to a Place in AFCON 2022 Quarter Finals

mm
Egypt Beats Ivory Coast to a Place in AFCON 2022 Quarter Finals

Mohamed Salah riding piggyback on the back of Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal. Photo credit: Screen capture from Egypt’s match against Ivory Coast in AFCON 2022.

The Egyptian National Team has taken a major step forward in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a surprisingly strong performance against African football powerhouse Ivory Coast in the round of 16. Though many chances were created throughout the game, a penalty shootout save from Egypt’s second goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal was ultimately key to the victory leading Egypt into the quarter final.

Though the match went on for an additional 30 minutes of extra time, playtime ended in a goal-free draw. A penalty shootout was initially not the ideal outcome for the Egyptian National Team as first goalkeeper Mohamed Elshennawy was substituted 88 minutes into match due to injury, making Abou Gabal’s decisive save particularly noteworthy.

Egypt’s performance in the tournament has been patchy so far; the team lost against Nigeria with zero goals to one, and scraped wins against Guinea-Bissau and Sudan, both again with a goal to zero. However, Egypt has now added another knockout defeat against Ivory Coast, whom they have a long tradition of eliminating from this particular tournament.

With this match’s more convincing performance, Egypt fans are holding out hope for wins in the remaining matches.

Australian-Egyptian Daniel Nour Named Young Australian of the Year

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Senior Editor at Egyptian Streets. Adjunct Professor at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at the American University in Cairo. Holds a master's degree in Global Journalism from the University of Sheffield, where she wrote a dissertation about the effect of disinformation on the profession of journalism. Passionate about music, story-telling, baking, social justice, and taking care of her plants. "If you smell something, say something." -Jon Stewart, 2015

Related Items

More in News

Australian-Egyptian Daniel Nour Named Young Australian of the Year

Farah Rafik26 January 2022
Read More

Perusing Books Amidst a Pandemic: the Cairo Book Fair to Offer Vaccinations for Attendees

Mariam Zakzouk25 January 2022
Read More

Surge in Egyptian Expat Remittances Offer Signs of Economic Stability

Ibrahim Abdou24 January 2022
Read More

‘We’ve Been Strategic Partners for the Last 40 Years’: Interview with US Ambassador to Egypt

Marina Makary23 January 2022
Read More

President Sisi Orders Bonuses for Teachers, Medical Interns and Public Sector Employees

Egyptian Streets19 January 2022
Read More

Israeli Forces Demolish the Salhiya Family Home in Sheikh Jarrah

Fadila Khaled19 January 2022
Read More

Egyptian Researcher Wins Award for Best Cancer Research in Germany

Farah Rafik19 January 2022
Read More

Cairo’s International Book Fair Returns for its 53rd Edition

Farah Rafik18 January 2022
Read More