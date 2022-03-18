UK Lifts Travel Restrictions to Egypt’s South Sinai and Fayoum

British citizens can once more enjoy the wonders of Egypt’s South Sinai and Fayoum regions with the green light from the UK government.

The British Embassy announced on Thursday, 17 March that it has changed its travel advice for Egypt: travel restrictions on the southern part of South Sinai governorate and Fayoum governorate have been lifted, as they have been deemed safe for travel by the United Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Egypt’s ambassador to the UK, Sherif Kamel, expressed his appreciation in response to the British government’s ease of travel restrictions in the mentioned touristic regions. Kamel highlighted that the decision reflects a sign of growing improvement in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The news comes as a warm welcome, both to sun-loving Brits and the Egyptian tourism industry. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, UK citizens were within the top ten number of visitors to travel to Egypt. According to Statista, Egypt welcomed approximately 321,000 British tourists from 2018 to 2019.

While the numbers may have dwindled over the past few years, predominantly owing to the effects of the pandemic, a loosening of restrictions and impending summer season is anticipated positively considering the effects of the Ukraine-Russia war in halting the country’s steady stream of tourists from Eastern Europe.

This comes at a relevant time for Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, as they have recently launched their online initiative, “Follow The Sun,” in hopes of promoting tourists to visit Egypt in the coming summer season.

Subscribe to our newsletter