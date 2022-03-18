International

UK Lifts Travel Restrictions to Egypt’s South Sinai and Fayoum

mm
UK Lifts Travel Restrictions to Egypt’s South Sinai and Fayoum

Sharm Al-Sheikh (Image Credit: Serhio Magpie/Flickr)

British citizens can once more enjoy the wonders of Egypt’s South Sinai and Fayoum regions with the green light from the UK government.

The British Embassy announced on Thursday, 17 March that it has changed its travel advice for Egypt: travel restrictions on the southern part of South Sinai governorate and Fayoum governorate have been lifted, as they have been deemed safe for travel by the United Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Egypt’s ambassador to the UK, Sherif Kamel, expressed his appreciation in response to the British government’s ease of travel restrictions in the mentioned touristic regions. Kamel highlighted that the decision reflects a sign of growing improvement in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The news comes as a warm welcome, both to sun-loving Brits and the Egyptian tourism industry. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, UK citizens were within the top ten number of visitors to travel to Egypt. According to Statista, Egypt welcomed approximately 321,000 British tourists from 2018 to 2019.

While the numbers may have dwindled over the past few years, predominantly owing to the effects of the pandemic, a loosening of restrictions and impending summer season is anticipated positively considering the effects of the Ukraine-Russia war in halting the country’s steady stream of tourists from Eastern Europe.

This comes at a relevant time for Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, as they have recently launched their online initiative, “Follow The Sun,” in hopes of promoting tourists to visit Egypt in the coming summer season.

Ministry of Health Launches Digital Platform for Mental Health Services and Addiction in Egypt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
International
mm

Related Items

More in International

Egypt Flies Out Stranded Ukrainians to Neighbouring Europe for Free

Sara Ahmed7 March 2022
Read More

African Union Condemns Racist Treatment of African Refugees from Ukraine

Egyptian Streets3 March 2022
Read More

Middle Eastern Media Leaders eSummit to Kick Off March 15

Sara Ahmed2 March 2022
Read More

Egypt Sends Plane to Evacuate Egyptians Fleeing Ukraine

Mona Abdou1 March 2022
Read More

Egypt Supporting Egyptian Injured in Ukraine

Egyptian Streets28 February 2022
Read More

1,000 Egyptians Flee War-struck Ukraine to Romania and Poland

Farah Rafik27 February 2022
Read More

Egypt to Support Ukrainians Affected by Russian Invasion

Egyptian Streets25 February 2022
Read More

Russia Attacks Ukraine, as the World, Including Egypt, Reacts

Sara Ahmed24 February 2022
Read More