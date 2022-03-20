Buzz

In Photos: Vintage Wheels in Egypt

mm
In Photos: Vintage Wheels in Egypt

 

It’s a mid 1900s daydream: an open road, windows are rolled down, music emanating from the car’s radio, and life feels like a movie. The vintage tactility of classic cars brings back memories of a bygone age only seen in frames. Exuding elegance similar to their time, vintage cars in Egypt, now only seen in photos or in a collector’s garage, have been eclipsed by today’s late-model supercars.

Egypt’s King Farouk had a special interest in collecting cars. His love for cars started at the young age of 11, when he was gifted an Austin 7 by his father King Fouad. In addition to his collection of Bentleys and Rolls Royces, King Farouk was gifted a Mercedes Benz 540K as a wedding gift by Adolf Hitler in 1938.

The automotive industry in Egypt started in 1961, when the Egyptian government founded the first automobile company called EI Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company. State-owned, it was the first Arab vehicle manufacturer in Egypt.

The company mainly produced the Fiat vehicle; it also assembled foreign licensed cars under its brand. After years of development, it designed its own products, such as El Nasr 128 GLS, which was the best-selling model at that time

Former Egyptian President Anwar El Sadat’s Open Door Economic Policy (ODEP) led to the introduction of foreign companies and capitals in Egypt’s automobile market in 1974.

In 1985, General Motors started a joint venture with Al-Mansour Automotive Company,a local importer and car dealer in Egypt. At the beginning of the 1990s, the Egyptian government adopted the Economic Reform and Structural Adjustment Program. It attracted many foreign companies to enter the Egyptian market to build their factories and assembly lines, such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Hyundai, and Nissan.

Here are some photos of vintage cars in Egypt throughout the 1900s.

Image Credit: Gulf News
Image Credit: Flickr
Image Credit: Al Arabiya
Image Credit: AMK
Image Credit: Vintage Wheels Egypt
Image Credit: Flickr
Image Credit: Vintage Wheels Egypt

In Photos: Matriarchal Facial Tattoos

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in Buzz

In Photos: Matriarchal Facial Tattoos

Mona Abdou20 March 2022
Read More

The Mystery of the Arabic Typewriter

Farah Rafik19 March 2022
Read More

Rhoda Island: Egypt’s Medieval Nilometer

Mona Abdou18 March 2022
Read More

Bibliothek Egypt: a Perfect Nook for Art, Literature, and Escaping the Noise

Amina Zaineldine17 March 2022
Read More

Mamsha Ahl Misr: Egypt’s First Modern Walkway Overlooking the Nile

Marina Makary16 March 2022
Read More

A Nile’s Gem: Al Andalus Garden in Cairo

Farah Rafik15 March 2022
Read More

10 Egyptian Ramadan Series to Watch in 2022

Farah Rafik14 March 2022
Read More

Egyptian Squash Champ Challenges Western Media to Remember Palestine Alongside Ukraine

Shereif Barakat14 March 2022
Read More