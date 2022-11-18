Egypt Defeats Belgium 2-1 in World Cup Friendly

Egypt’s national football team bested world number two, Belgium, in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday, 18 November.

The match ended with two goals for Egypt to one for Belgium, with FC Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed and Trabzonspor midfielder Mahmoud Trezeguet scoring for Egypt and RC Lens forward Loïs Openda scoring Belgium’s only goal.

Egypt achieved this win in spite of Belgium’s star-studded lineup, featuring names such as Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, as well as Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

This match is one of a series of friendlies played around the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar — between teams that have qualified as well as teams that have not.

Egypt lost its chance to compete in this year’s World Cup after a tense qualifying match against African champions Senegal earlier this year.

Meanwhile Belgium, whose national team did succeed in qualifying for the World Cup, will be playing its first game against Canada on Wednesday, 23 November, before continuing with its group stage matches against Morocco and Croatia.

