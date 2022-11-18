News

Egypt Defeats Belgium 2-1 in World Cup Friendly

mm
Egypt Defeats Belgium 2-1 in World Cup Friendly

Egypt’s national football team bested world number two, Belgium, in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday, 18 November.

The match ended with two goals for Egypt to one for Belgium, with FC Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed and Trabzonspor midfielder Mahmoud Trezeguet scoring for Egypt and RC Lens forward Loïs Openda scoring Belgium’s only goal.

Egypt achieved this win in spite of Belgium’s star-studded lineup, featuring names such as Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, as well as Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

This match is one of a series of friendlies played around the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar — between teams that have qualified as well as teams that have not.

Egypt lost its chance to compete in this year’s World Cup after a tense qualifying match against African champions Senegal earlier this year.

Meanwhile Belgium, whose national team did succeed in qualifying for the World Cup, will be playing its first game against Canada on Wednesday, 23 November, before continuing with its group stage matches against Morocco and Croatia.

Free Visas to Egypt for Holders of the World Cup Hayya Card

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Senior Editor at Egyptian Streets and Adjunct Professor at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at the American University in Cairo. Holds a master's degree in Global Journalism from the University of Sheffield, where she wrote a dissertation about the effect of disinformation on the profession of journalism. Passionate about music, story-telling, baking, social justice, and taking care of her plants. "If you smell something, say something." -Jon Stewart, 2015

Related Items

More in News

Free Visas to Egypt for Holders of the World Cup Hayya Card

Mona Abdou18 November 2022
Read More

Egypt Signs Agreement to Deploy a 1,000MW Green Hydrogen Project

Mona Abdou17 November 2022
Read More

US Opens Investigation into Killing of Al Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Mona Abdou16 November 2022
Read More

Brazil’s Lula to Attend COP27 and Make Announcements to Protect Amazon Rainforest

Mirna Abdulaal15 November 2022
Read More

Egypt Set to Promote Use of Solar Energy at Heritage Sites and Museums

Mona Abdou15 November 2022
Read More

Egyptian Tennis Champion Mayar Sherif Ends her 2022 Season in Victory

Marina Makary15 November 2022
Read More

Egypt Condemns Istanbul Attack and Extends Condolences to Turkey

Mona Abdou14 November 2022
Read More

22 Killed, 8 Injured as Minibus Plunges into Canal in Egypt’s Mansoura Road

Farah Rafik12 November 2022
Read More