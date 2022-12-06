Arts & Culture

Remembering the Lasting Legacy of Egyptian Singer and Actor Talaat Zein

mm
Remembering the Lasting Legacy of Egyptian Singer and Actor Talaat Zein

Talaat Zein lived a life worthy of celebration and remembrance, with a tender voice familiar across generations in Egypt.

From a young age, Zein had an ear for music. Born in Alexandria in 1955 to parents that regularly listened to music from all around the world, his real introduction to the music scene started when he joined ‘The Dreamers’, a band formed by engineering students at the University of Alexandria.

In the mid-1960s, Zein started singing with local bands in Egypt, including ‘Black Coats’ which used to play a Salamlik and Haramlik at King Farouk’s former palace in Alexandria during the summer.

Zein’s big break happened when he joined ‘Les Petits Chats’ which was one of the first local bands in Egypt that included renowned musicians like Omar Khairat, Sobhi Bedair, Ezzat Abou Auf, Omar Khorshid, Sadek al-Khellini, and Wagdy Francis.

From covering international songs by iconic singers such as James Brown to singing Arabic original hits, Zein’s charm made him a fan favorite.

“His unique voice and huge stage presence made him the biggest star of western singing in Egypt,” singer Mazher Abdel Moneim said in description of Zein. He found his way into people’s hearts without any effort.”

He recorded four albums, which included some of his most famous songs including, ‘Tiki Ta’ (1997) and Ya Mostafa (‘Oh Mostafa’, 1997).

“Many covers sung by Zein, whether in English or Arabic, had his specific personal signature and many audience members were eager to listen to them performed by Zein, classifying it as their favorite version,” says guitarist and composer Kamal Emile.

In the late 1990s, Zein started appearing in minor but distinctive roles in Egyptian movies. Among his first and most significant roles was that of Anwar Sadat, the former president of Egypt, in the biopic titled ‘Gamal Abdel Nasser’ (1998).

In 2001, he played a role in ‘Africano’ alongside Ahmed El Sakka and Mona Zaki. From 2003 until he 2008, he appeared in several films such as Ezzai Tikhali El Banat Tehebak (‘How to Get Girls to Love You’, 2003), Ahlam Omrena (‘Dreams of Our Age’, 2005), Mateegi Norqos (‘Shall We Dance’, 2006), and El-Shayatin: El-Awdah (‘Return of the Devils’, 2008).

In 2009, Zein’s health started rapidly deteriorating, and he passed away in August of 2011. Still, he will always be remembered as a man with a soul and heart for music.

“Life was not always easy for Zein, but he was a great fighter,” Emile said of Zein. “He paved his own way to success and while doing so, he always remained humble. His contagious laughter, his sense of humor, and the endless beautiful stories pulled people closer to him.”

In Photos: The Dior Show Brought a Night of Fashion and Culture at the Pyramids

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

In Photos: The Dior Show Brought a Night of Fashion and Culture at the Pyramids

Farah Rafik5 December 2022
Read More

Festivals Associated with the Journey of the Holy Family Now UNESCO Heritage

Mona Abdou1 December 2022
Read More

Through the Decades: The Evolution of Egyptian Film Title Designs

Farah Rafik30 November 2022
Read More

An Artist for Egyptian Women: On the Authentic Warmth of Zeinab Al Sageny’s Art

Farah Rafik29 November 2022
Read More

Beloved ‘Tintin’ Features in Temporary Photo Exhibition at NMEC

Sara Ahmed28 November 2022
Read More

Arab Actors Shine in Fifth Season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’: Review

Farah Rafik28 November 2022
Read More

Arab Anthems: Music as a Powerful Tool in Cinema

Farah Rafik23 November 2022
Read More

Athar Lina: Promoting Cultural Heritage at Al-Khalifa Neighborhood

Marina Makary23 November 2022
Read More