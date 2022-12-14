News

Morocco Defeated at Semi-Final After Historic World Cup Run

mm
Morocco Defeated at Semi-Final After Historic World Cup Run

Photo credit: Marca.es.

After a historic performance, the Moroccan National Football Team has lost it’s World Cup semi-final against France, who came out on top with two goals to none.

Despite an early goal from France, the Moroccan players gave an outstanding performances and continued to press towards the goal, creating multiple chances. Nevertheless, the reigning world champions managed to keep their clean sheet until the end of the match.

Arab and African football fans across the world have been celebrating Morocco’s historic World Cup run. They were the first ever African team to reach the World Cup semi-final, and the first Arab team to reach the quarter final. Throughout the tournament they met Canada, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal and won, and drew once in the group stage against Croatia.

Morocco will be battling it out for the bronze medal, once again meeting Luka Modric’s Croatia on Saturday, 17 December, while France will meet Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final on Sunday, 18 December.

Egypt to Mandate Displaying Price Tags for Commodities

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Senior Editor at Egyptian Streets and Adjunct Professor at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at the American University in Cairo. Holds a master's degree in Global Journalism from the University of Sheffield, where she wrote a dissertation about the effect of disinformation on the profession of journalism. Passionate about music, story-telling, baking, social justice, and taking care of her plants. "If you smell something, say something." -Jon Stewart, 2015

Related Items

More in News

Egypt to Mandate Displaying Price Tags for Commodities

Mona Abdou13 December 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Population to Reach 160 million by 2050, IDSC Reports

Farah Rafik13 December 2022
Read More

Leading UK School Uppingham is Launching in Egypt Announces New Era Education

Mona Abdou12 December 2022
Read More

Egypt Aims to Achieve EGP 7.4 Billion in Tourism Investments in 2023

Mona Abdou12 December 2022
Read More

Morocco First African, Arab Nation to Reach World Cup Semi-Finals

Farah Rafik10 December 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Inflation Rate Rises to 18.7%, Highest in 5 Years: CAPMAS

Marina Makary8 December 2022
Read More

Egyptian Divorce Rates Rise to 25 Percent

Mona Abdou7 December 2022
Read More

Morocco Makes History as First Arab Team in World Cup Quarter-Finals

Amina Zaineldine6 December 2022
Read More