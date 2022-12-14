Morocco Defeated at Semi-Final After Historic World Cup Run

After a historic performance, the Moroccan National Football Team has lost it’s World Cup semi-final against France, who came out on top with two goals to none.

Despite an early goal from France, the Moroccan players gave an outstanding performances and continued to press towards the goal, creating multiple chances. Nevertheless, the reigning world champions managed to keep their clean sheet until the end of the match.

Arab and African football fans across the world have been celebrating Morocco’s historic World Cup run. They were the first ever African team to reach the World Cup semi-final, and the first Arab team to reach the quarter final. Throughout the tournament they met Canada, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal and won, and drew once in the group stage against Croatia.

Morocco will be battling it out for the bronze medal, once again meeting Luka Modric’s Croatia on Saturday, 17 December, while France will meet Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final on Sunday, 18 December.

