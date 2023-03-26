7 Ramadan Radio Shows to Give a Listen To

Between the hours between iftar and suhoor, Egyptians gather around in Ramdan to watch a wide range of mosalsalat (TV shows) that air on Arab television channels and streaming platforms.

Yet, the hours spent commuting to and from work, iftar and suhoor gatherings, as well as grocery shopping errands can feel tedious.

Radio shows have long made commuting more bearable—with riddles, songs, and varying programmes. In Ramadan, various Egyptian radio channels are airing shows,specifically made for radio,that will feature a number of Egyptian stars.

Here are some light-hearted comedy drama shows to listen to on the next commute.

Raas Ragaa W Saleh (Saleh and Ragaa’s Head — a play on the Arabic name of the Cape of Good Hope)

Starring Amy Samir Ghanem, Hassan El Radad, and Bayoumi Fouad, comedy series Raas Ragaa w Saleh airs every day in Ramadan at 2:10 PM on Radio Nile.

Kart Ahmar (Red Card)

A drama discussing important social issues in a comedic manner, Kart Ahmar (Red Card) features Rana Raes, Bayoumi Fouad, and Amr Wahba. The show airs on Radio 9090 at 3:20 PM.

Matloob Arees (Seeking Groom)

For the third time, Ahmed Helmy and Hana El Zahed are taking on radio channels with their comedy show Matloob Arees (Seeking Groom) to radio channels. Matloob Arees airs on Radio Nile every day at 4:10 PM.

Salah El Telmeez (Salah the Student)

Comedy show Salah El Telmeez (Salah the Student) — featuring Akram Hosni and Sherry Adel – airs every day on Radio Nile at 5 PM.

Samir w Zakeya w El Monazma el Serreya (Samir, Zakeya, and the Secret Institution)

Fan-favorite comedian Ahmed Amin is starring alongside Maye Kassab in the show Samir w Zakeya w El Monazma el Serreya (Samir, Zakeya, and the Secret Organization). The series airs every day on NRJ 92.1 at 3:00 PM and will be repeated at 11:00 AM and 6:15 PM.

Double Shift

Injy El Mokkadam and Essam Omar are starring in their daily show, Double Shift, this Ramadan. The comedy show airs on NRJ 92.1 at 5 PM and will be repeated again at 12:00 AND 11:00 PM.

Ahlam Shahhrazade (Shaharazade’s Dreams)

Iconic Egyptian actor Yehia El-Fakharani is starring in his comedy radio show Ahlam Shahhrazade (Shaharazade’s Dreams). The show airs on Radio 9090 at 2:20 PM.

