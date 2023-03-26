Arts & Culture

7 Ramadan Radio Shows to Give a Listen To

mm
7 Ramadan Radio Shows to Give a Listen To

Between the hours between iftar and suhoor, Egyptians gather around in Ramdan to watch a wide range of mosalsalat (TV shows) that air on Arab television channels and streaming platforms.

Yet, the hours spent commuting to and from work, iftar and suhoor gatherings, as well as grocery shopping errands can feel tedious.

Radio shows have long made commuting more bearable—with riddles, songs, and varying programmes. In Ramadan, various Egyptian radio channels are airing shows,specifically made for radio,that will feature a number of Egyptian stars.

Here are some light-hearted comedy drama shows to listen to on the next commute.

Raas Ragaa W Saleh (Saleh and Ragaa’s Head — a play on the Arabic name of the Cape of Good Hope)

Starring Amy Samir Ghanem, Hassan El Radad, and Bayoumi Fouad, comedy series Raas Ragaa w Saleh airs every day in Ramadan at 2:10 PM on Radio Nile.

Kart Ahmar (Red Card)

A drama discussing important social issues in a comedic manner, Kart Ahmar (Red Card) features Rana Raes, Bayoumi Fouad, and Amr Wahba. The show airs on Radio 9090 at 3:20 PM.

Matloob Arees (Seeking Groom)

For the third time, Ahmed Helmy and Hana El Zahed are taking on radio channels with their comedy show Matloob Arees (Seeking Groom) to radio channels. Matloob Arees airs on Radio Nile every day at 4:10 PM.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ahmed Helmy (@ahmedhelmy)

Salah El Telmeez (Salah the Student)

Comedy show Salah El Telmeez (Salah the Student) — featuring Akram Hosni and Sherry Adel – airs every day on Radio Nile at 5 PM.

Samir w Zakeya w El Monazma el Serreya (Samir, Zakeya, and the Secret Institution)

Fan-favorite comedian Ahmed Amin is starring alongside Maye Kassab in the show Samir w Zakeya w El Monazma el Serreya (Samir, Zakeya, and the Secret Organization). The series airs every day on NRJ 92.1 at 3:00 PM and will be repeated at 11:00 AM and 6:15 PM.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NRJ Egypt (@nrjegypt)

Double Shift

Injy El Mokkadam and Essam Omar are starring in their daily show, Double Shift, this Ramadan. The comedy show airs on NRJ 92.1 at 5 PM and will be repeated again at 12:00 AND 11:00 PM.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NRJ Egypt (@nrjegypt)

Ahlam Shahhrazade (Shaharazade’s Dreams)

Iconic Egyptian actor Yehia El-Fakharani is starring in his comedy radio show Ahlam Shahhrazade (Shaharazade’s Dreams). The show airs on Radio 9090 at 2:20 PM.

Egypt to Get Its Very Own Fashion Week For the First Time

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Egypt to Get Its Very Own Fashion Week For the First Time

Egyptian Streets26 March 2023
Read More

Women-Led and Directed Series to Watch this Ramadan

Amina Abdel-Halim24 March 2023
Read More

Empowering the Next Generation of Female Athletes: Egypt’s Khadija Hegazy

Mirna Abdulaal22 March 2023
Read More

How Arabs Are Being Represented in Entertainment: Are Orientalist Tropes Still Pervasive?

Dina Khadr22 March 2023
Read More

Egyptian Streets’ Team Eats: Our Staple Ramadan Dishes on Every Table

Farah Rafik22 March 2023
Read More

A Playlist: Arab Songs that Feel Like Spring

Farah Rafik19 March 2023
Read More

A Blast from Ramadan Pasts: Egypt’s Nostalgic Song Commercials

Farah Rafik15 March 2023
Read More

Translating Sound: Towards an Accessible Cinema for Egypt’s Deaf Audiences

Amina Abdel-Halim13 March 2023
Read More