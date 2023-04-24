Mountain view - egypt
News

Egyptian Ambassador Denies Killing of Assistant of Military Attaché in Sudan

Smoke rises over the city as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle, in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 15 in this picture obtained from social media. Instagram @lostshmi/via REUTERS

Egyptian ambassador in Sudan, Hany Salah, has denied the killing of Egypt’s assistant military attaché in Khartoum.

Multiple global media outlets had reported that Egypt’s assistant military attaché had been killed while driving his car in the capital city of Khartoum on the evening of Monday, 24 April — adding that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of the killing.

However, the official Facebook account of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign affairs released a statement on the same day, clarifying that Salah denied the incident.

The statement further noted that Salah confirmed the safety of all embassy members, including the military section.

This is a developing story.

What is Happening in Sudan?

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — a paramilitary group that operated as a militia during the height of the Darfur conflict but was recently incorporated with the formal military — have been engaged in combat since early on Saturday, 15 April, in Sudan.

The RSF posted a video of Egyptian soldiers who had “surrendered” themselves in Merowe on Saturday afternoon. The video depicts several men sitting on the ground and wearing Egyptian army fatigues.

As a result of the coordination efforts carried out with Sudanese parties and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Egyptian troops had already arrived at the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi had called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and urged opposing forces to prioritise dialogue and national consensus while upholding the interests of the Sudanese people.

