7 + Apps Every Tourist Visiting Egypt Should Have

Home to the Nile River and the coastal turquoise-blue waters of the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, temples and tombs, palaces and museums – Egypt is an epicenter of international tourism.

Recently, after a series of directives set forth by the Egyptian government, Egypt saw 11.7 million tourists in 2022, with an expected increase of 28 percent in 2023. Among the directives was facilitating the process of obtaining a tourist visa.

The wonders of sights and sounds of Egypt are alluring, and traveling can become smoother with the right smartphone applications that make life easier.

For travelers who have Egypt as their next adventure, here are some apps to download that will make the journey all the more easy.

FOR SIGHTSEEING

Shouf

Spotlighting adventure and once in a lifetime experiences, Shouf serves as a platform to book hidden gems in Egypt. From bird watching to cooking lessons in Dahshur: Shouf has it all.

Upon opening the app, users choose their desired governorate, each lined up with their special adventures. The app offers adventures in 10 governorates: Cairo, El Gouna, Hurghada, Fayoum, Luxor, Aswan, Marsa Alam, Sharm El Sheikh, Dahab, and the Black and White Desert.

Fosha

For different events and activities, Fosha (which translates to excursion) is the perfect app for those who don’t like mundane outings. From pottery workshops to kayaking: there are so many options to explore through Fosha.

Around Egypt

The Around Egypt app offers immersive tours — from 360 Tours to virtual reality experiences — the app gives front row tickets to Egypt’s best tourist attractions.

FOR TRANSPORTATION

Uber

To avoid the hassles of renting a car or miscommunicating with drivers in Taxis, Uber is one of the most used apps in Egypt. Uber Bus is also an option for enjoyable and affordable commutes all over Cairo.

Rabbit

For unconventional transportation, Rabbit’s eclectic scooters and bikes allow users to travel short distances—between one to three kilometers—for trips that last from 12 to 13 minutes. The app has two options: Day Rentals, which are currently available in Cairo, Giza and Sahel, and Unlock & Go, which is available in Zamalek, Sodic Real Estate, New Giza, Mivida, and Marassi.

BIG BUS APPS

For travels from one governorate to the other, Egypt has a wide range of bus apps that allows users to book at their convenience, such as Go Bus, Blue Bus, and Swvl.

FOR TRANSLATION

Duolingo

Before visiting Egypt, a trick for upcoming tourists and visitors is to download Duolingo—a language learning app—that can help with the most basic sentences and words in Egypt. It is important to note that Duolingo offers Modern Standard Arabic (MSA) which is quite different from Egyptian Arabic, which is more colloquial.

Reverso

Reverso is a high-performance translation service, specialized in AI-based language tools, translation aids, and language services. It is the optimal app while visiting Egypt for non-Arabic speakers.

