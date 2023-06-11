News

Three Passengers Missing as Boat Catches Fire in Egypt’s Red Sea

Three English tourists went missing on Sunday, 11 June, after a boat caught fire in Marsa Alam in Egypt’s Red Sea Governorate. Initial inspection by Egyptian authorities revealed that an electrical short circuit caused the fire.

The public prosecution is currently carrying out further investigation.

The boat, which took off on a diving trip on 6 June and was scheduled to be back on 11 June, carried 15 English passengers, 2 tour guides, and 10 crew members.

According to a statement released by the Red Sea governorate’s official Facebook page, the crew and all other passengers were rescued and returned to central Marsa Alam, and a search is currently underway for the three missing English passengers by the concerned authorities and rescue boats.

The statement added that the fire took place at 9:15 AM.

The incident comes a few days after a Russian citizen was killed in a shark attack off the coast of the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, on Thursday, 8 June.

