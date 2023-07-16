Business & Technology

Payment Service Provider ‘InstaPay’ to Begin Adding Fees for Transactions in 2024

mm
Payment Service Provider ‘InstaPay’ to Begin Adding Fees for Transactions in 2024

Photo credit: InstaPay

Egypt’s first Payment Service Provider (PSP) InstaPay is set to add fees for transactions at the beginning of 2024. The app — launched in May 2022 — allows users to transfer and receive money from their bank accounts to any Egyptian bank account or digital wallet, as well as check their bank statements, with no additional fees.

“InstaPay will continue providing a free of charge service until the end of 2023,” explains a social media representative from InstaPay in response to Egyptian Streets’ enquiry.

The service was licensed by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) last year as a tool to enhance Egypt’s growing digital economy. The application relies on data and encryption security ensuring the restriction of access to any data between the client and their bank.

“The launch of the new Instant Payment Network marks a key milestone on our roadmap for the national payment landscape. Our goal is to ensure the independence of payments in Egypt, promote the National Payments Council’s vision of transforming society towards less dependency on banknotes, and enabling convenient, secure, and affordable digital financial transactions for all Egyptians,” said Tarek Amer, the governor of the CBE at the time of the app’s launch.

Since its launch, InstaPay has been making strides as a leading digital wallet in Egypt. There are currently transfer limits on the app, amounting to EGP 70,000 per transaction (USD 2,269), EGP 120,000 daily debit per bank (USD 3,890), and EGP 400,000 monthly debit per bank (USD 12,967).

Although there is still no official indication of the prospective fees’ amount, the move has been widely expected by InstaPay users in Egypt.

What Are Labor Economists Saying About AI?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Business & Technology
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in Business & Technology

What Are Labor Economists Saying About AI?

Omar Auf12 July 2023
Read More

Major Cellphone Brands Commence Production in Egypt

Farah Aly5 July 2023
Read More

Merchant: a One-Stop-Shop for Local Brands in Egypt

Marina Makary22 June 2023
Read More

Will AI Contribute to A Distorted Reality?

Dina Khadr1 June 2023
Read More

Ezbet Gedy: Fresh Food Prepared by Hardworking Egyptian Mothers

Marina Makary29 May 2023
Read More

Build Your Skincare Routine with Organic Products from Egyptian brands

Amina Abdel-Halim29 May 2023
Read More

Is Egyptian Cotton Still Number 1? Here are Egypt’s Top Exports

Marina Makary25 May 2023
Read More

Social Media Reacts to First Edition of Egypt Fashion Week

Amina Abdel-Halim23 May 2023
Read More