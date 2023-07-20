4 Local Concerts to Catch in Cairo Before the End of July

Where there is live music, there is pure joy.

As the second month of the summer season breezes in and out, there is a wide variety of music events happening across Cairo for the music lovers and concert-goers. For those who need a break from the sweltering heat dictating summers in Cairo, there is no better escape than a soul-enriching concert experience.

From the lively tunes of Arab pop to a fusion of electronic beats and traditional Egyptian sounds, there are plenty of concerts to catch before the end of July for every preferred genre.

NOURAN ABUTALEB | CAIRO OPERA HOUSE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نوران (@nouran.abutaleb)



Blending ethno jazz with Arab pop, rising star Nouran Abutaleb will be performing at the Cairo Opera House on 24 July. Abutaleb, who started out as an underground artist covering songs by singers such as Fayrouz, is now carving her place in Egypt’s music scene.

Tickets for the concert start at EGP 210 (USD 6.79).

SAMAR TARIK | EL SAWY CULTURE WHEEL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samar Tarik | سمر طارق (@samartarikofficial)



For the first time at El Sawy Culture Wheel, discover Egyptian artist Samar Tarik’s lively electronic-indie tunes on 28 July. The singer and songwriter’s music is distinctive — fusing western and oriental sounds.

Tickets for the concert start at EGP 150 (USD 5).

HISHAM KHARMA | CAIRO OPERA HOUSE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hisham Kharma ~ هشام خرما (@hishamkharma)



Famed Egyptian music producer and composer Hisham Kharma will be performing on 26 July at the Cairo Opera House. Kharma is a well-known musician in Egypt, having composed music for various local productions, including the Arab world’s first 3D film, Youm 13 (Day 13).

Tickets for the concert start at EGP 360 (USD 11).

MOLOTOF | RAWABET ART SPACE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rawabet Art Space (@rawabetartspace)



Mastering multiple genres of music, local Egyptian talent Molotof will be taking Rawabet Art Space’s stage on 28 July. The Egyptian star, who swerves between rap, acid house, trap, and techno is genre-bending at its finest.

Tickets for the concert start at EGP 220 (USD 7).

