News

At Least 232 Palestians Dead as Israel Launches Massive Airstrikes Against Gaza

mm
At Least 232 Palestians Dead as Israel Launches Massive Airstrikes Against Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza cause an explosion in a Gaza residential building. Photo credit: APAt least 232 Palestinians have been reported dead and 1,697 reported injured by Gaza Health officials on 7 October, after Israel responded with massive airstrikes on Gaza to militant group Hamas’ unprecedented attack.

Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on the morning of the same day, crossing the Gaza-Israel border and entering several southern Israeli towns while launching rockets from Gaza. Over 200 Israelis have been reported dead and over 1,100 injured, according to the Israeli rescue service.

Deputy chief of Hamas, Saleh Al-Arouri said that a large number of Israelis were being held captive in Gaza, among them top officials. In an interview with Al-Jazeera he added that Hamas has “enough captives to make Israel free all Palestinians in its jails.”

“We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war,” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

“At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price.”

Meanwhile, head of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh called the events a “morning of defeat and humiliation” on Israel. “What happened reveals the greatness of our preparation. What happened today reveals the weakness of the enemy.”

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, on his part, said that Palestinians have the right to defend themselves against “terrorism and occupation forces.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry warned of “grave consequences to the ongoing escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides” and called for “practicing maximum restraint and avoiding endangering civilians.”

The Ministry warned that increasing violence may affect future deescalation efforts.

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry shared phone calls with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, to discuss de-escalation efforts.

The BBC reports that a “major investigation” is being launched to determine the reason for Israel’s intelligence failure in seeing the attack coming.

A Palestinian bulldozer has been filmed removing part of the border fence, according to Palestinian news outlet Almayadeen.

It is expected that Israel will retaliate against Gaza, possibly leading to intensifying conflict.

Moody’s Downgrades Egypt’s Credit Rating Amidst Ongoing Debt Troubles

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Senior Editor at Egyptian Streets and Adjunct Professor at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at the American University in Cairo. Holds a master's degree in Global Journalism from the University of Sheffield, where she wrote a dissertation about the effect of disinformation on the profession of journalism. Passionate about music, story-telling, baking, social justice, and taking care of her plants. "If you smell something, say something." -Jon Stewart, 2015

Related Items

More in News

Moody’s Downgrades Egypt’s Credit Rating Amidst Ongoing Debt Troubles

Farah Rafik7 October 2023
Read More

Hamas Infiltrates Israel, Netanyahu: “We are at War”

Egyptian Streets7 October 2023
Read More

Egypt Plans to Regulate and Reduce Essential Commodities Prices

Shereif Barakat4 October 2023
Read More

President Sisi Declares His Running for Third Presidential Term

Egyptian Streets3 October 2023
Read More

Egypt Becomes First Ever Arab Champion in Padel Tennis

Egyptian Streets3 October 2023
Read More

At Least 38 Injured in Ismailia Security Directorate Fire

Marina Makary2 October 2023
Read More

Madbouly: Egypt Spent EGP 9.4 Trillion on ‘Life-Improving’ Projects Since 2014

Egyptian Streets30 September 2023
Read More

Outrage as France Bans Athletes Wearing Headscarves at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Egyptian Streets29 September 2023
Read More