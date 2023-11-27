Love and Fine Dining: Unveiling Cairo’s Most Romantic Dinner Spots

Whether newly-weds, engaged couples, or highschool sweethearts, couples generally like to surprise their partners with romantic dinner dates. Aside from birthdays and anniversaries, many couples like to reignite the romance in their relationship with a magical evening that they would never forget. From Obour to Maadi, Cairo is home to several alluring destinations. Skas Restaurant Located in the heart of El Obour, Skas Restaurant offers fine dining with a twist. Aside from their candlelit date night packages, Skas offer romantic picnic dinner packages. These picnics are set up with alluring lighting and an unforgettable seating experience on the ground. Book with them here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKAS (@skasrestaurant) Amore Dates Under the slogan “we serve love”, Amore Dates are the ultimate destination for romance and romantic dinner dates. At Amore Dates, one can book the Vienna Yacht, which takes on from Maadi for a journey in the mesmerizing River Nile. Amore Dates also has the first couples’ roof overlooking the Nile, Amore Roof. With flowers, hearts, and an overly romantic setup, Amore Dates has everything any couple needs for a special night….



