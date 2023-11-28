33 Palestinians and 11 Israelis Released in Fourth Hostage Swap

Hamas released 11 Israeli captives held in Gaza and Israel released 33 Palestinian captives held in Israeli prisons on Monday, 27 November, marking the fourth hostage swap between the sides since the beginning of the truce on 24 November. Three Palestinian women and 30 boys were released, while the group of Israelis released by Hamas consisted of dual nationals, with three French citizens, two German citizens, and six Argentinian citizens, according to Qatari officials. Palestinian captives faced intimidation in Jerusalem, and journalists were forced to leave areas where releases were occurring, reported Palestinian state-run news agency WAFA. The majority of released Palestinian captives held in Israeli prisons had not been charged with a crime, and CNN reported that 80 percent of those on Israel’s list for potential release were held without charge. Over the four days of the truce, 50 Israelis and 19 foreign nationals were released by Hamas, and 150 Palestinians were released by Israel. The truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which was nearing its end, was extended by an additional two days on 27 November. The truce, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, faced a temporary setback…



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe