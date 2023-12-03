Escalating Violence in Gaza: Death Toll Rises as Israel Intensifies Strikes

Israel launched an assault on the densely populated southern regions of Gaza on 2 December, prompting further evacuations and a mounting death toll as the war on Gaza escalates once more following the end of a week-long truce. Israel resumed its attacks, unleashing a barrage of airstrikes and artillery fire. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that at least 700 Palestinians were killed in the last 24 hours, with the death toll expected to rise. Israel has killed over 15,200 Palestinians since 7 October, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. 70 percent of the casualties are reported to be children and women, and the number of wounded individuals has surpassed 40,000 since the start of the war. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed the destruction of a block of 50 residential buildings in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City, as well as a six-story building in the Jabaliya refugee camp on Saturday, 2 December. The strikes left more than 60 people dead and hundreds buried under the debris. Israel issued evacuation orders through leaflets and online maps, urging residents to flee targeted areas….



