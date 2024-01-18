//Skip to content
Egypt’s President Sisi Approves 100 Billion Yen Loan for Cairo Metro Expansion

January 18, 2024
Cairo Metro Photo credit: Railway Technology

Egypt and Japan officially signed an agreement for a 100 billion Japanese Yen loan to fund the first phase of the Cairo Metro Line 4. The agreement was published in the Official Gazette as Presidential Decision No. 325 of 2023.

Provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project is expected to begin construction in 2024 and be completed by 2028. The first 20 kilometers of Line 4 will connect Nasr City with the New Administrative Capital.

The loan will also be used to purchase new trains and upgrade existing infrastructure. The new metro line is expected to improve transportation in Cairo and reduce traffic congestion, providing a more affordable and convenient way for people to travel around the city.

The agreement was initially signed on December 26, 2023. The agreement involved the Egyptian Ministries of Transport and International Cooperation, the Japanese Embassy, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The construction of Cairo Metro Line 4 is involving several prominent Egyptian private sector companies. A joint venture led by Arab Contractors Company, alongside Concord, Petrojet, and Hassan Allam Construction, has been awarded the contract for civil works on the western segment of the metro line’s first phase.

