Egypt’s Handball Triumph Sets Stage for Semi-Final Clash At The African Nations Championship

Egypt’s handball team showcased their dominance as they secured a spot in the semi-finals of the African Nations Championship.

The team’s remarkable performance against Angola, securing a decisive victory with a score of 37-25, propels them further and vividly demonstrates their resolute determination to achieve excellence in the tournament.

The Pharaohs demonstrated their strength and skill throughout the match. Establishing a solid 20-13 lead in the first half, they maintained their superiority in the second half securing their place in the semi-finals which is scheduled for Thursday 25 January.

Having topped Group B with three consecutive wins and six points, Egypt will be facing the winner of the Tunisia-Guinea match.

Tunisia, a 10-time African champion and considered a favorite in their quarter-final match, could potentially set up a formidable showdown with the Pharaohs in the semis.

Egypt and Tunisia are giants in African handball, with an impressive track record. Together, they have won 12 out of the 13 previous editions of the tournament, each securing six titles.

The stakes are high, as the winner of the African Nations Championship will earn the right to represent Africa in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

With their sights set on success in both this tournament and the Olympics, Egypt’s handball team continues their journey, fueled by their determination to achieve greatness.