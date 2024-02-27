Cairo’s Cafés Bring Card Games to Life

In the bustling streets of Cairo, where ancient history and modern culture collide, a unique trend is taking hold. Cafés are transforming into havens for card game enthusiasts, offering a delightful blend of entertainment and a dash of competition.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the most captivating cafés in the city that are redefining leisure time with their immersive card game experiences.

Monoplay

This is the pioneer of board game cafés in Egypt, and has captured the hearts of Cairo’s residents with its multiple branches. Whether you find yourself in Almaza Avenue Mall, Heliopolis, The Yard at El Rehab Gate 6, Mall of Egypt in 6th of October, or Grip ‘N Climb at CFC, Monoplay awaits to whisk you away into a world of endless possibilities.

Embrace the challenge of strategic card games while savoring a cup of aromatic coffee or indulging in a delectable treat. Monoplay is where friendships are forged, laughter fills the air, and unforgettable memories are made.

Squad Gaming Café

For those seeking a fusion of classic games and modern entertainment, Squad Gaming Café in Nasr City is an oasis of fun. There, customers can immerse themselves in an array of games, from billiards to exciting board games and PlayStation adventures.

What sets Squad Gaming Café apart is their commitment to hosting live football matches, as well as a delicious menu complemented by a wide selection of beverages.

Pixels Entertainment Café

In the vibrant neighborhoods of Mohandisin and Maadi, Pixels Entertainment Café stands as a testament to the growing popularity of card game culture. There, people can Immerse themselves in the electric atmosphere of Squad Gaming Café, where a diverse range of activities awaits, including card games, Playstation, and Virtual Reality (VR) games. Their big rooms provide an inviting space to relax and enjoy captivating card games with friends.

Whether you’re a seasoned card game aficionado or a curious beginner, Cairo’s board game cafés offer an escape from the ordinary and a chance to foster connections in an exhilarating environment.