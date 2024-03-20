90s Nostalgia: Rediscover Iconic Egyptian Ramadan Shows

If one were to pick the one culture-defining moment from the 90s, it would be difficult to ignore the rise of cable and satellite systems, which ushered in a vast array of television programs. It was not just more shows; it was a shift in how families gathered, the trends they followed, and the celebrities they admired.

Currently, the 90s are having a global cultural moment. From fashion to music and even aesthetics, the era of old-school television sets and brick phones is having a major comeback in shaping trends.

This nostalgia trip is especially resonant for young adults in their 20s and 30s. As they enter adulthood, they are looking back at their childhood to connect with those simpler times before adulting takes over completely. This trend is also evident on social media, with popular TikTok filters transforming selfies into 90s yearbook photos.

Ramadan in Egypt in the 90s was also the prime time for iconic television series. Back then, life seemed to move at a slower pace, and watching these shows wasn’t seen as a fleeting activity that stole time from the day. With multiple seasons stretching across our childhood years, these shows became a familiar and cherished part of growing up, becoming deeply ingrained in our memories.

If you’re looking to relive the slower pace and warmth of 1990s Egyptian television, here is a list of classic Ramadan shows for you, available for free onYoutube or Dailymotion.

Yawmeyat Wanis (Wanis’ Diaries, 1994)

This comedic series chronicled the everyday life of Wanis, played by the iconic actor and comedian Mohamed Sobhy and his family. The series was a beloved staple of Ramadan television for over 15 years and is known for its humor and relatable characters, but more importantly, the heartwarming portrayal of family bonds.

Wanis’ comedic attitude was perfectly balanced by the warmth of his wife (played by Reem Ahmed). Together, they explored the joys and challenges of parenthood in a lighthearted way. Instead of a rigid parent-child dynamic, Yawmeyat Wanis (Wanis’ Diaries) showed a family where love and laughter fostered a deep bond of friendship.

Lan Aesh Fi Gelbab Abi (I Will Not Live in the Shadow of My Father, 1996)

This drama series explored themes of family, tradition, and societal pressures. It starred the legendary Egyptian actor Mahmoud Yassin as Abdul Sattar Al-Shazly, a wealthy businessman who is forced to confront the choices he has made in life. The series was a huge hit and is considered one of the most iconic Ramadan dramas of all time.

Abla Kamel and Nour ElSherif’s iconic performances continue to spark memes online to this day. The show masterfully heightened classic Egyptian family roles, reflecting the deep-rooted traditions of the time and their enduring influence on Egyptian society.

Hekayat Zog Mo’asser (Tales of a Modern Husband, 1992)

This drama tackled the challenges of married life in a contemporary setting. The series starred Salah El-Saadany and Nadia El-Gendy as a married couple who must navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. Fueled by its immense popularity, the show returned for another season in 2003, starring Ashraf Abdel Baqi and Rogina as the leading cast.

With humor and authenticity, the show broke new ground by offering a realistic portrayal of marriage. The honest depiction of marital challenges resonated deeply with viewers, making it a groundbreaking series for its time.

Hawanem Garden City (Ladies of Garden City, 1997)

The search for love by Egyptian women has been a constant theme in television, but none captured hearts quite like the original: Hawanem Garden City. This classic series stands out for its unique portrayal of women’s journeys in love, paving the way for countless shows to follow.

This drama series tells the story of a group of wealthy women who live in Cairo’s Garden City neighborhood. The series explores themes of love, friendship, and betrayal, and is considered one of the most iconic Ramadan dramas of all time.