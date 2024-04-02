Live Nation Hints at Metro Boomin Egypt Concert

Hip-hop superstar producer Metro Boomin is set to perform in Egypt, according to a teaser dropped by renowned event organisers Live Nation Middle East on 2 April.

Live Nation teased the potential concert with a 5-second teaser on their Instagram story, featuring a young kid sprinting through Cairo’s streets, culminating in him leaping towards a metro station sign accompanied by the iconic ‘Metro’ producer tag.

The 30-year-old rose to fame in 2016, an eventful year for the producer that featured collaborations with Future, Drake, Migos, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Kanye West – the latter also set to perform in Egypt on 20 April.

The Grammy-nominated producer is currently 35th in Spotify’s global ranking, with nearly 60 million monthly streamers. His most streamed song, Creepin’ featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage, has been streamed 1.2 billion times on Spotify alone.

Metro joins a growing list of global artists leaving their musical mark on Egypt’s stages, which includes Beyonce, Black Eyed Peas, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jennifer Lopez, Akon, Maroon 5, Russ, and soon-to-join Kanye West.

