The Thrill of the Hunt: How Egyptians Are Embracing the Local Retail Revolution

In a world dominated by global retail giants, Egyptians are increasingly turning their attention to a more local, personalized shopping experience. Whether it’s scouring thrift shops (known as wekalat El Balah or “the date market” in Egypt), perusing social media pages of upcoming local designers, or exploring the vibrant offerings of homegrown brands, this new generation of shoppers is finding joy, creativity, and a sense of community in their pursuit of fashion.

Rahma Mohsen, a 27-year-old journalist, has embraced the thrill of thrift shopping. “Thrift shopping has been a more interesting experience for me,” she shares. “It has provided me with a variety of options and made it financially easier. But what makes it really interesting is the journey itself and the feeling of accomplishment when you find something so cool to wear after looking for hours and hours.”

Rahma’s excitement is obvious as she describes the hunt for hidden gems, the satisfaction of unearthing a unique piece, and the satisfaction of giving new life to pre-loved items.

For 25-year-old PR specialist Rola Yasser, the experience of shopping at local brands’ stores and social media pages has been a delightful adventure. “Looking for clothes at local brands’ stores and pages has been a very comedic yet rewarding journey with me,” she says.

“I have so many friends who own local brands, and what I love about this is the support I can offer through finding the right items for me in their stores. Also, they always take my opinion into consideration while designing collections, which makes me feel so happy!”

Rola’s connection to the local fashion community has not only fueled her passion for supporting homegrown talent but has also given her a sense of ownership and investment in the design process.

Karim El Rayes, a 32-year-old banker, has encountered the unique challenges and rewards of wekala shopping. “I think going to wekala has been one of the most complicated experiences I have ever had,” he admits. “You can go there for hours and hours and not find anything you want, while you can go one day…and boom! find everything you ever dreamed of. Luck potentially plays a big role, but you also have to train your eye to spot those fresh jackets and shirts.”

Karim’s persistence and keen eye have allowed him to uncover hidden gems, making the thrift shopping experience all the more thrilling and rewarding.

For 24-year-old social media specialist Mira Amin, the allure of local brands and thrift shopping lies in the personalization and variety it offers.

“It is not easy finding what you want these days in terms of clothing,” she acknowledges.

“However, once you find that one local brand that suits your style and energy, you’re in for a treat. Yes, international brands are faster to find and get, but they are so expensive and there is no variety. You’re tied to the designer’s vision that barely changes from one collection to another. On the other hand, local brands and thrift shopping give you the chance to see different styles and different qualities to decide what suits you best.”

Mira’s appreciation for the unique offerings of local designers and the opportunity to curate her own style has made her a passionate advocate for the local fashion scene.

This shift towards embracing local and thrift shopping is not just a passing trend; it reflects a deeper appreciation for craftsmanship, uniqueness, and the support of homegrown talent. By exploring the vibrant offerings of Egypt’s local fashion scene, these savvy shoppers are discovering a world of creativity, affordability, and a sense of belonging that goes beyond the confines of global retail.

As the allure of international brands fades, Egyptians are reclaiming their sartorial identity, one thrift store, social media page, and local boutique at a time. The thrill of the hunt, the joy of supporting local entrepreneurs, and the satisfaction of finding that perfect, one-of-a-kind piece have become the new hallmarks of the Egyptian shopping experience.

Moreover, the rise of social media platforms has played a significant role in amplifying the voices of local entrepreneurs and connecting them directly with their customers. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook have become a vibrant marketplace, allowing small business owners to showcase their unique creations and build loyal followings. This digital democratization of retail has empowered Egyptians to discover and engage with homegrown brands, further fueling the local retail revolution.

As this trend continues to gain momentum, it has the potential to reshape the retail landscape in Egypt. By embracing local and thrift shopping, Egyptians are not only expressing their individuality and supporting their communities but also contributing to a more sustainable and diverse retail ecosystem.

The opinions and ideas expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Egyptian Streets’ editorial team.

