Saint Levant, Palestinian Artists Celebrate Gazan Heritage in Cairo at Vibrant ‘Deira’ Event at Citadel Central

Palestinian music sensation Saint Levant, alongside an ensemble of Palestinian artists, recently took Cairo by storm with an evocative event designed to bring Palestinian and Egyptian creatives together. This landmark gathering, titled ‘Deira’, aimed to foster vibrant cultural exchange and strengthen solidarity between the two communities.

The event was a tribute to the iconic Deira hotel in Gaza, which was recently destroyed by Zionist attacks. Hosted by art collective Kalam Aflam, Supernova Atlas, Colesque, Red Amber and Abu Recordings, ‘and powered by Mountain View, Deira’ served as a poignant tribute and homage to the hotel built by Levant’s father and a hopeful step towards preserving its enduring legacy.

The evening featured a diverse lineup of Gazan artists alongside Saint Levant, including Zuhod, Raouf Belbeisi, Shamaly, and MC Abdul. Each artist infused the night with their distinct voices and powerful stories.

“We’ve built the whole experience around paying homage to the Deira hotel in Gaza, which is a hotel that Marwan Abdel Hamid aka Saint Levant’s father used to run in Gaza that was unfortunately destroyed during the attacks in October 2023,” said Hayat Aljowaily, founder of Kalam Aflam.

The event radiated love and warmth, uniting everyone with a shared purpose: the freedom of Palestine. A strong sense of togetherness and support among the attendees was palpable throughout the event.

“The goal of the evening was to bring Gazan creatives who have been recently displaced to Cairo, together with the Egyptian creative community, but also with strategic partners like mutual aid organizations & international organizations, so that we could really start integrating them into the arts and culture scene here in Cairo,” added Aljowaily.

Set against the backdrop of an intimate dinner, the ‘Deira’ listening party created a cozy and reflective ambiance. The artists performed original songs about their struggles as Palestinians, stirring deep emotional responses from the audience. Their music conveyed the pain of their homeland and the pride in sharing their stories, fostering a sense of unity among all present.

The night was filled with applause, dance, and an unmistakable sense of pride and unity. It was a powerful tribute to Palestinian heritage, celebrating resilience and talent through food, music, and community spirit.

“I think it was a very warm event, in the sense that we really felt the beauty of the Palestinian arts and the beauty of the Palestinian culture, and it’s just so nice to be able to see that Palestine is not just about war,” said Sabrina Salama, the head of fundraising and strategy at the 2048 foundation founded by Saint Levant to support Palestinian creatives.

The ‘Deira’ event left a lasting impression, weaving together Gaza’s rich cultural heritage with Cairo’s dynamic arts scene. It honored the past while building new connections, proving that Palestinian culture continues to thrive with creativity and unity.