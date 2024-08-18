Egypt and UAE Collaborate on 200 MW Wind Farm in the Gulf of Suez

The Egyptian government, alongside the Egyptian-Emirati joint venture Infinity Power and Abu Dhabi’s Masdar, signed two agreements on Saturday 17 August to develop a 200 MW wind power plant in the Gulf of Suez.

The project, expected to start commercial operations in October 2026, is set to boost Egypt’s renewable energy mix and contribute to the country’s goal of sourcing 42 percent of its energy from renewables by 2035.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both Egypt and the UAE, marking the latest in a series of agreements aimed at expanding Egypt’s renewable energy sector and encouraging private sector involvement.

The consortium, led by Masdar and Infinity Power, will be responsible for developing, financing, and operating the wind farm.

This project follows a previous agreement between the Egyptian government, Masdar, Infinity Power, and Hassan Allam Utilities to construct a 10 GW onshore wind farm, set to be one of the largest globally.

The new 200 MW wind farm is expected to generate 47,790 GWh of clean energy annually, helping to displace 23.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and potentially save Egypt an estimated USD 5 billion (EGP 244 billion) in natural gas expenses per year.

Both Egyptian and Emirati officials have emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration, underscoring the commitment to integrating substantial amounts of renewable energy into Egypt’s power grid.