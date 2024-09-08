Nadia Ali Wins Egypt’s Final Medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games

Egypt’s incredible performance at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris was capped off by Nadia Ali, who secured a bronze medal in the women’s up to 86kg para powerlifting event.

Held at La Chapelle Arena on 8 September 2024, Ali’s best lift of 145kg earned her third place, behind China’s X Deng, who lifted 155kg to claim silver, and Nigeria’s Folashade Oluwafemiayo, who took the gold with a commanding lift of 167kg.

At 50 years old, Nadia Ali continues to add to her already illustrious Paralympic career. First participating in the Paralympic Games in 2000 in Sydney, where she won bronze, Ali has since claimed silver in Athens in 2004 and bronze in Beijing in 2008. With nearly three decades of experience in the sport, having taken up powerlifting in 1995, Ali remains a symbol of consistency and excellence for Egypt on the world stage.

Nadia Ali’s bronze medal closes out a remarkable showing for Egypt in the para powerlifting events at the 2024 Paralympics. Earlier this week, in the men’s competition, Mohamed Elmenyawy claimed Egypt’s first gold of the Games in the men’s 59kg competition while Mohamed Elelfat won silver in the men’s up to 88kg event. Rehab Ahmed secured gold in the women’s up to 55kg category, Fatma Elyan earned silver in the women’s up to 67kg category, and Safaa Hassan won bronze in the women’s up to 79kg competition.