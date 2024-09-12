School Tuition Fees in Egypt Are Straining Families Amid Economic Challenges

In recent years, tuition fees in Egypt have witnessed a dramatic surge due to the inflation that occurred within the country.

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 26.2 percent in August, up from 25.7 percent in July, while overall headline inflation increased to 25.6 percent from 25.2 percent according to the Egyptian government’s statistics agency, CAPMAS.

Moreover, Egypt’s Ministry of Education and Technical Education has raised tuition fees for private and international schools by six to 25 percent for the 2023/2024 academic year.

In Egypt, multiple educational systems coexist, including British, International Baccalaureate (IB), American, and the national curricula. Each system employs distinct methodologies for teaching and learning.

Several parents told Egyptian Streets how they grapple with the financial implications of the rising education costs, as providing quality education for their children has become a pressing issue.

For most families interviewed, the burden of tuition fees is compounded by additional expenses for private lessons, which are often deemed necessary to ensure their children receive high marks at the end of their high school exams, in preparation for college.

“Every year, it feels like we’re being pushed to the edge”

Ahmed Yehia, a physician and a father of three, has enrolled his children—Maryam, Younes, and Mohamed—in an elite American school where the tuition can cost between EGP 445,291 and 1 million (USD 9,206 to 20,674) annually per child.

Yehia shared that the current tuition fee is “a significant financial commitment,” one that he fears will increase annually.

“Every year, it feels like we’re being pushed to the edge. The tuition is just one part of the expense; we also have to consider private lessons,” he explained.

Yehia estimates that he spends an additional EGP 100,000 (USD 2,067) on private tutoring for his children, as he believes the extra education is essential for their success in standardized tests and college preparation.

Dalia Abdeen, a French teacher, who sends her two children, Ibrahim and Solaf, to a national school, echoed similar sentiments.

While the national school fees are lower, ranging about EGP 25,676 (USD 530) per semester. “The cost of private lessons adds up quickly,” she tells Egyptian Streets. “We can’t rely solely on the school to prepare them for the future.”

Abdeen spends nearly EGP 50,000 (USD 1,033) annually on extra tutoring. Her financial burden is particularly challenging, as she is a single mother striving to balance work and family needs.

Angie Saeed, a real estate broker and a mother of two (Jomana and Amr) enrolled her children in a British school where the costs range from EGP 140,000 to 255,000 (USD 2,894 to 5,271) annually per child.

She offered a different perspective, stating that tuition fees “seemed reasonable.”

“They’re acceptable,” she explains. “We chose this path because we believe it offers better opportunities. However, the additional costs for private lessons are daunting. We’re looking at nearly EGP 200,000 (USD 4,134) just to ensure they excel.”

To illustrate the impact of these decisions, Shehab Atef, an engineer, has enrolled his daughter Farah in an International Baccalaureate (IB) school.

“IB schools are known for their challenging curriculum,with tuition fees between EGP 130,000 and 244,560 (USD 2687 to 5056) annually per child,” said Atef.

“The tuition is high, but we felt it was worth it for the IB curriculum. However, we also face significant expenses for private tutoring. It’s almost a requirement to keep up with the demands of the program,” he added.

The additional EGP 100,000 (USD 2,066) spent on private lessons for Farah to prepare for university exams adds to an already excessive financial burden.

The increasing tuition fees and the necessity of private lessons have created a cycle of financial strain for many families in Egypt. As parents strive to provide education for their children, they often find themselves caught in a relentless pursuit of resources.

Accordingly, the escalating tuition fees in Egypt have created a daunting financial burden for families. As parents navigate the complexities of diverse educational systems, the pressure to secure quality education for their children intensifies.

This relentless pursuit strains household budgets and also raises concerns about the long-term implications for families and Egypt’s education affordability as a whole.