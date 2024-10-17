Dog Climbs Great Pyramid of Giza, Sparks Internet Awe

A video has gone viral on social media after it showed footage of a dog standing atop the Great Pyramid of Giza, which has a height of 139 meters.

The dog was spotted by Alex Lang on 14 October while he was paragliding over the Great Pyramid of Giza, the largest of Egypt’s 118 pyramids and the last remaining Ancient World Wonder.

As he flew by, Alex spotted the dog standing at the very top of the pyramid, barking at birds. The pale-colored dog, which appears to be a baladi dog, was captured on the video wandering around the apex, leaving many to question how it had made the remarkable climb. The video, shared by Lang on Instagram, quickly went viral on social media and across international press after it was reshared on X (formerly Twitter).

NEW: Dog spotted hanging out on the top of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. The man who filmed the incident from his powered paraglider says the dog was barking at birds. The Great Pyramid of Giza is a whopping 450 feet tall meaning the dog had to take a long hike to… pic.twitter.com/flxq9oxgiQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 16, 2024

“It wasn’t something I expected to see at all,” Alex told Storyful in a statement. “I just saw some movement, and when I looked closer, I realized it was a dog – barking and chasing birds from the very top of the pyramid.”

On social media, internet users have joked that the dog might be channeling Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god often depicted as a canine.

Climbing the pyramids in Giza, which date back to more than 4,600 years ago, is prohibited by authorities for preservation and safety reasons. Authorities have not commented on the viral video, nor the dog’s wellbeing, but it is unlikely any legal action will be taken against the adventurous canine.