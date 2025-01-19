TikTok Trends and Their Effect on Consumer Spending in Egypt

TikTok has become more than just a social media app— a driving force behind consumer trends and spending. From viral desserts to the revival of nostalgic products, Egypt’s market is experiencing a transformation powered by TikTok moments.

A dessert in Dubai—a chocolate bar created by Fix Dessert Chocolatier—caught the internet’s attention, thanks to TikTok. These chunky bars became an instant hit, driven by a viral ASMR video of food influencer Maria Vehera enjoying one in her car.

With over 56 million views and countless spin-off videos replicating the bars or reviewing them, Fix’s chocolate bars evolved from a niche product into a cultural phenomenon.

Sarah Hamouda, a British Egyptian entrepreneur, launched Fix in 2021 as a side hustle inspired by her pregnancy cravings. For her, it was never just about selling chocolate—it was about creating an experience.

That experience, like so many others, was supercharged by TikTok’s algorithm, propelling Fix’s creation from a local Dubai sensation to a global trend. As the chocolate bars gained popularity, similar creations appeared in Egyptian dessert shops, demonstrating TikTok’s ability to transcend borders and reshape consumer preferences.

TikTok’s algorithm works by analyzing thousands of user signals—such as likes, comments, follows, and time spent on videos—to determine the content most likely to engage each individual. These insights shape the ‘For You’ page, making it a powerful driver of trends and consumer behavior.

This ability to tailor content to individual preferences taps into social proof, a psychological principle where people are more likely to engage with a product if they see others doing the same. Research supports that social proof significantly influences purchasing decisions, which is why viral products like Fix’s chocolate bars gain widespread appeal.

TikTok has effectively transformed into a modern-day marketplace, where trends are born, products are rebranded, and consumer spending is influenced by a 15-second video.

In Egypt, the popularity of Smoochy ice cream skyrocketed a few months ago, initially driven by its exceptional quality and taste. TikTok played a key role in amplifying its popularity, with customer reviews and reactions turning it into a nationwide trend and causing it to sell out rapidly.

The viral nature of the ice cream taps into FOMO (fear of missing out), with consumers rushing to purchase before they miss out on the trending product. TikTok’s algorithm highlights these popular videos, further increasing the urgency to engage with what’s deemed exclusive or desirable.

More recently, Mahmoud El Far’s mango and peach ice cream debuted in Egypt after becoming a viral sensation in Dubai.

TikTok’s review videos sparked a new wave of demand in Egypt, making it another sought-after product. Similar to Smoochy, Mahmoud El Far’s ice cream gained traction in Egypt thanks to viral TikTok content, further demonstrating the platform’s power in driving consumer behavior.

Even nostalgic items like Spiro Spathis, an Egyptian carbonated soft drink brand, established in 1920, which had faded into obscurity, experienced a revival largely driven by TikTok. A user highlighted the product during a wave of support for Palestinian causes, encouraging people to buy local products.

While this phenomenon is not unique to Egypt, the country offers a compelling case study of how TikTok trends interact with local culture. Unlike traditional advertising, which is often viewed skeptically, TikTok content feels authentic.

A teenager reviewing their favorite snack or a young couple capturing their outing to a trendy café can seem more relatable and trustworthy than a polished ad campaign. This authenticity taps into the Egyptian consumer’s desire for attainable experiences, even if the products come with a hefty price tag.

Another example of TikTok’s influence is the “Bring Your Own Bag of Chips” trend at Gracias Egypt. Customers would bring their favorite chips to the restaurant, where staff would add toppings like melted cheese or beef.

Despite the hefty price tag of EGP 150 (USD 3) for a small bag of chips—even when customers supplied their own—people flocked to try it, eager to participate in the viral trend.

Gracias Egypt shared the creations on TikTok, fueling interest and demonstrating how TikTok trends can override traditional price sensitivities, turning even unconventional ideas into must-try experiences.

However, this trend raises a critical question: How sustainable is this model of consumer-driven virality? When products like Smoochy ice cream sell out due to TikTok-driven demand, the resulting sense of exclusivity often fuels even more interest.

While this boosts sales in the short term, it can strain businesses to meet fluctuating demand, leading to a sharp decline once the trend fades.

The cycle of viral-driven consumption could undermine long-term sustainability for both businesses and consumer habits.

TikTok’s ability to showcase popular products with minimal time for rational decision-making also encourages impulse buying. A McKinsey & Company survey found that nearly 35 percent of consumers make purchases based on social media content, often without prior research or intent.

For local businesses, keeping up with volatile trends can be challenging. Take, for instance, the owner of Spiro Spathis, who shared in a TikTok video that he had to take out a loan, hire more staff, and add a new production line to meet rising demand.

The trend surged to the point where he made a TikTok video urging people to continue buying his product—not just because it was trendy, but to ensure the sustainability of his business beyond the fleeting hype.

This highlights the risks and pressures local businesses face when navigating the unpredictable nature of TikTok-driven virality.

Moreover, TikTok doesn’t just drive consumer spending; it shapes preferences and redefines what is considered desirable or aspirational. By making products seem exclusive or scarce, TikTok helps to shape cultural narratives about what people want and “need.”

TikTok’s influence on consumer spending in Egypt is undeniable. Yet, as we scroll through endless videos and chase the next viral product, it’s worth pausing to ask: are these trends driving genuine joy or are they just fueling a cycle of fleeting desires and unsustainable consumption?

The opinions and ideas expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Egyptian Streets’ editorial team.

