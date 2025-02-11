Egypt’s New Administrative Capital Welcomes Largest UK University Delegation

Egypt’s New Administrative Capital (NAC) is set to host the largest British university delegation next week to foster collaboration and research partnerships between Egypt and the United Kingdom.

Scheduled from 16-18 February, this high-profile visit is organized under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in collaboration with the British Embassy in Cairo.

The delegation will comprise representatives from several prestigious British universities, including Sheffield Hallam, Loughborough, Essex, East Anglia, Exeter, and Chester, alongside members of the UK International Universities Consortium.

Key discussions during the visit will focus on the establishment of international university branches in Egypt, the launch of joint academic programs, and the enhancement of cooperation in research and innovation.

As part of the official agenda, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between Sheffield Hallam University and the British University in Egypt (BUE), as well as between Ain Shams University and both the University of East Anglia and the University of Essex.

The memorandums will pave the way for collaborative programs and shared resources between both countries. .

The delegation’s itinerary includes visits to European universities in Egypt, New Cairo Technological University, and Ain Shams University. The visit will also feature a networking event and a cultural dinner in collaboration with the Egyptian-British Chamber of Commerce.

Attending these events will be Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Mohamed Ayman Ashour, and the British Ambassador to Cairo, Gareth Bayley.

Their presence underscores the significance of this delegation and the potential for future collaborations that could arise from these discussions.