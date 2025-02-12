Photo-Essay: The Timeless Allure of Al-Max Lighthouse

Located in Alexandria, Al-Max, also known as “Qaryat Al-Sayadin” or The Fishermen’s Village, is best known for its vibrant fishing industry, featuring a bustling fish market and a variety of seafood restaurants.

The Egyptian government is actively revitalizing Al-Max, which is classified as a second-degree unsafe area on the national map of the Slum Development Fund.

While social media often showcases the charming fishermen’s boats and quaint houses, creating the impression of a small, picturesque setting, Al-Max actually encompasses a much larger area, with Qaryat Al-Sayadin representing only a small fraction of its 4.80 km².

Photographer Abdullah Salah, known for his previous work “The Blue Hour in Cairo,” embarked on a journey to capture the essence of the Al-Max lighthouse after discovering it through a post on FujiFilm Egypt’s Instagram.

Intrigued by its historical significance and the lack of contemporary images following its renovation, he joined FujiFilm Egypt’s Photowalk to document this remarkable site.

“It was very unexpected,” Abdullah shared with Egyptian Streets. “As soon as we arrived before sunrise, the view was breathtaking. Fishermen began arriving with their boats, preparing for the day ahead. It was crazy to see such a beautiful place remain relatively unknown.”

Al-Max, located in the western part of Alexandria, derives its name from mukus or “excise” referring to the customs duties historically collected for goods arriving from the west.

Often dubbed the “Venice of Alexandria,” this area boasts a history that dates back to the French campaign in Egypt.

The region’s past is tied to Muhammad Ali Pasha’s takeover of Alexandria in 1805, and it was further shaped by the digging of the Mahmoudiya Canal in 1845, which enhanced navigation in the area.

The lighthouse itself connects the eastern and western borders of the city, constructed during Muhammad Ali Pasha’s reign to replace the submerged ancient lighthouse.

The large and small Meks lighthouses were built between 1890 and 1891 and became operational in 1894 as it played a crucial role for ships navigating the strait.

As Abdullah’s photos gained more response and attention, more people began to appreciate the Al-Max lighthouse and its surroundings.

“Fortunately, after I posted my photos on Instagram, they reached a relatively wide audience, and now many are discovering this remarkable place,” he noted.

The lighthouse, along with notable sites like the Red Lodge and the old fort, retains its character despite the passage of time.

Visitors are welcomed by the smell of saltwater and the sight of fishing boats gently rocking in the waves.