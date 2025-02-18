The Cheesecake Factory Bakery is Coming to Egypt

A joint venture agreement has been signed between The Cheesecake Factory and Egyptian distributors to bring the American chain the Cheesecake Factory Bakery to the country for the first time, according to an announcement on social media.

Slated to open soon at 5A by The Waterway in New Cairo, the bakery will introduce the brand’s world-famous cheesecakes and a selection of its desserts to Egyptian food enthusiasts.

While an official opening date has not yet been announced, anticipation is already building among social media users.

This development comes as Egypt’s food market continues to attract significant investments, reflecting the country’s growing appetite for premium culinary experiences.

Notably, Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading producer of premium chocolate and cocoa products, is set to open its first chocolate factory in Egypt with a USD 30 million (EGP 900 million) investment.

​​Egypt’s Food Export Council has also unveiled ambitious plans to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 15 percent, with export targets set at USD 6 billion (EGP 285 billion) by the end of 2024 and USD 7.7 billion (EGP 365 billion) by 2027. These goals reflect the country’s commitment to strengthening its position as a key player in the global food market.

Founded in 1978 in Beverly Hills, California, The Cheesecake Factory has grown into a global phenomenon, renowned for its cheesecakes. With over 300 locations worldwide, the brand has offered more than 30 varieties of cheesecake, from classic New York-style to innovative seasonal flavors.