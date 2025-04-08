5 Egyptian Curly Hair Brands Offering Affordable, High-Quality Alternatives to Imported Products

For years, Egyptians with curly and coily hair textures have faced a dilemma: rely on expensive imported brands or struggle with ill-suited products. However, a wave of homegrown Egyptian brands is revolutionizing the market by combining locally adapted formulas, ethical practices, and prices up to 70 percent lower than international competitors like SheaMoisture or DevaCurl.

Here’s an in-depth comparison of six standout brands, their best-selling products, and how they stack up against global giants in affordability, ingredient quality, and user satisfaction.

1. The Hair Addict: Science-Backed Customization

Founded in 2019 by Doaa Gawish, The Hair Addict focuses on customizable routines for Egypt’s hard water and humidity. Their 250ml Frizz Off Leave-In Cream is for EGP 280 (USD 6).

It uses papaya, ma,cadamia and panthenol to combat frizz without weighing down curls. Unlike SheaMoisture’s Coconut Hibiscus Curl Milk at USD 21 for 237ml (EGP 650), The Hair Addict’s formula avoids heavy oils that can cause buildup in Cairo’s water.

2. Curlit: Clean, Gender-Neutral Formulas

Curlit caters to all genders with minimalist, chemical-free products. Their 200ml Leave-in Conditioner is sold EGP 250 (USD 5). They are also the only local brand that offer both curly and wavy hair leave-in conditioners. A stark contrast to DevaCurl’s Leave-in Conditioner at a staggering USD 32 for 237ml (EGP 1600). Curlit’s pH-balanced formula is particularly popular among color-treated hair users.

3. 4My Hair: Affordable Luxe for Tight Coils

Specializing in Type 4 hair, 4My Hair offers a Sheabutter Curly Enhancing Cream at EGP 200 (USD 4) for 250ml that rivals Camille Rose’s Twisting Butter at USD 18 (EGP 800). Both use shea butter as a base, but 4My Hair substitutes pricey argan oil with locally sourced jojoba and black seed oil.

4. Shakes by Hair Treats: Eco-Conscious Styling

Shakes by Hair Treats uses moisture-dense ingredients. Their Moisture Recipe Leave In Conditioner at EGP 440 (USD 8.8) provides stronger moisture than DevaCurl’s Leave-in Conditioner, USD 32 for 237ml (EGP 1600), at a fraction of the cost.

5. Joviality: Community-Driven Innovation

Joviality crowdsources product ideas via monthly Instagram polls. Their Hyaluron Boost Mouse is sold at EGP 360 (USD 7) and addresses a common issue brands overlook: a strong hold does not work for thinner hair types. Compared to Curlsmith’s Bouncy Volume Foam at USD 28 (EGP 1700), Joviality’s water-based formula feels lighter and shows smoother results.